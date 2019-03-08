Search

Hallahan insists future remains bright for Campion

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 April 2019

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cottons Park outfit finished eighth in final table despite winning nine of first 12 games

Pat Hallahan remains confident that the future looks bright for Campion following the end of the London Three Essex season.

The Cottons Park club ended the term eighth in the table, despite winning nine of their opening 12 matches.

A run of nine defeats from 10 games in 2019 saw Campion fall down the table, with the team ultimately ending in the bottom half.

Head coach Hallahan knows the form over the second half of the season was not good enough, but still believes the club have made positives step this term, both on and off the pitch.

“We’ve shown at times this season that we’re a match for anyone in the division, but have also had it in us to lose to a team that’s not won all season,” he said.

“We pushed Epping hard in both of our games against them and lost by an aggregate of three points across the two games, so for them to win the title at a canter and us to only finish eighth is disappointing.

“However, there’s been plenty of hard work behind the scenes to help us as a club get a good chain of progression going and that is going to help us going forward.

“We’re disappointed with the second half of the season, but we know as a club that we’re in a really good place going forward.”

Hallahan was speaking after Campion ended the term with a 25-23 defeat at London Borough of Havering rivals Old Cooperians and the head coach was gutted to end with a loss to their familiar foes.

“To lose to your local rivals is always disappointing, but it was a great game for the neutral,” he added.

“We’re pretty much identical in all but name, which includes having wafer-thing squads and both wanting to play attacking rugby.

“I was happy with how we did in the first half, but we seemed to lose momentum in the second half and that cost us.

“It was almost like a reflection of our whole season: we did really well in parts, but injuries hit us hard and proved to be our downfall.”

Hallahan will hope Campion can hit the ground running when they return in September.

