Old Cooperians face unenviable task at leaders Epping

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 March 2019

Action from Old Cooperians’ against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Action from Old Cooperians’ against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Mary’s Lane side lost 37-13 at home to East London last weekend

Old Cooperians will hope to upset the odds when they visit runaway London Three Essex leaders Epping Upper Clapton on Saturday.

The St Mary’s Lane club saw a three-game winning run in the league come to an end last weekend with a 37-13 defeat at home to East London.

Despite the result, Coops had started that game brightly and led 6-5 at the break thanks to two penalties from Tony Bly.

In the second half, though, the St Mary’s Lane outfit found East London in improved form as the visitors ran in six tries, including four in the last 15 minutes.

Tom Scott crossed for a try in reply that was converted by Bly, but it was not enough to prevent Coops from falling to a first defeat in four.

The St Mary’s Lane side will hope to bounce back this weekend, but know it will be tough away to an Epping side who boast a perfect record at home in the league so far this season.

The previous meeting between the sides ended in a 27-12 home defeat for Coops back in November.

