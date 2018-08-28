Search

Campion’s Hallahan admits first game back may be good time to play leaders Epping

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 January 2019

Action from East London v Campion (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from East London v Campion (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Cottons Park club back in action on Saturday as league returns after Christmas break

Campion’s Pat Hallahan believes playing Epping Upper Clapton in their first game back after Christmas might be a good time to face the London Three Essex leaders.

The Cottons Park club visit Epping for their first game in three weeks after the league took a break over the festive period.

With such a lengthy gap between matches, it is likely any momentum sides had built up before Christmas has been checked.

Prior to the break, both sides had been in good form with Campion winning eight of their last nine in the league and Epping losing just once so far this term.

That may not count for much come the weekend, though, as teams try to play their way back into form after the break.

Campion head coach Hallahan feels, then, that it could be a good time to face the leaders, but also admits Epping have shown this term that they are always on their game.

“It’s not a bad time to be playing Epping because any momentum any team built up before Christmas may have been dented,” he said.

“It’s a tough one for both as the Christmas break often disrupts training and we’ll have had only one real session before facing Epping.

“Anything we can get from the game will be a bonus, but we hope we can win and know we can give them a game if we play to our best.”

In the earlier meeting between the sides in September, Campion suffered a narrow 35-33 defeat at home to Epping.

The Cottons Park club will hope to avenge that loss on Saturday as they bid to inflict a first home league defeat of the season on Epping.

And Hallahan says Campion are keen to use what they learned from that previous game to their advantage on Saturday.

“We have to give ourselves a chance of winning the game going into the final 10 minutes,” he added.

“Epping were 15 points down at one stage in the last game between us before coming back to win and we learned a lot from that game.

“It was a harsh lesson, but we learned we have to play well for 80 minutes and we want to show that this weekend.”

