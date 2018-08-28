Reed wants Coops to start stringing results together as Canvey trip looms

Action from Old Cooperians’ against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Mary’s Lane club back in action on Saturday after league took break last weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pat Reed knows Old Cooperians must start stringing results together as they look to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone in London Three Essex.

The St Mary’s Lane club return to action on Saturday with a trip to Canvey Island after the league took last weekend off.

It means Coops will head for Canvey looking to build on a brilliant 31-26 success at home to high-flying Chelmsford in their last outing on January 26.

That result lifted the St Mary’s Lane club side up to eighth in the table, which pleased Reed.

But the Coops head coach knows there is still plenty of work to do for his team to secure their survival this term.

“We know we need a few more wins to keep us out trouble, but we’ll just take each game as it comes,” he said.

“Because of the problems we’ve had with selection all season, we know things can change from week to week.

“That’s also why we have to take each game as it comes as we’re not always sure who’s going to be available from one week to the next.”

Something that could impact on player availability in the coming weeks is this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

The competition started last weekend when there were no fixtures in the league and this weekend should not see much a problem either with England’s game against France taking place on Sunday.

With plenty more action still to come in the Six Nations, though, there remains the chance that it could see Coops be without some of their players over the next few weeks.

But Reed seems cautiously optimistic about the situation and feels the St Marys’ Lane club can cope with whatever lies ahead.

“I’m dreading the Six Nations, though it can’t be any worse than when we played Barking last month and struggled to get an 18-man squad out,” he added.

“Hopefully we should be OK and the club didn’t get that big an allocation this year, which means players will have had to source the tickets themselves.”