Campion have weekend off from league action as coach Hallahan reflects on defeat

Campion RFC vs Kings Cross Steelers RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Cottons Park on 12th January 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park club without a game in league until January 26

Campion have a week off from London Three Essex action this weekend, which should give them more time to reflect on a disappointing 17-10 loss at home to Kings Cross Steelers last Saturday.

Having been beaten by just a single point at leaders Epping Upper Clapton the week before, the Cottons Park club were hoping to return to winning ways.

Instead, Campion were left to contemplate consecutive league defeats for the first time since the opening month of the term.

And head coach Pat Hallahan expressed his disappointment with the display against Steelers.

“It was a flat display which was disappointing as we felt it was a game that would show us exactly where we are,” he said.

“Since November, we’ve played all the other teams in the top six with us and we’ve played well against all of them. That run may have taken its toll and there may have been a bit of complacency too which saw us start slowly.

“Kings Cross are a good side and they wanted it more and when you add the injuries we suffered to our slow start, we were unable to reach the highs of previous weeks.”

Hallahan had spoken ahead of the Steelers match, saying it would provide a good barometer for Campion.

Even in defeat, the head coach still feels the match performed that role and shows there is still plenty of work ahead for the Cottons Park club.

But he also says his team should not be too downtrodden, noting the improvement seen over the past 12 months.

“The game itself shows we’re not ready to go up yet, but we know we’ve worked so hard to get where we are now,” he added.

“We didn’t enjoy losing almost every week last season and we’ve been able to turn that around this year.

“The aim now is to go on from this and be one of the title challengers next season.

“The boys have already shown in training that they have a hunger to achieve their aims this season and the next, which is ultimately going to be to win promotion.”

Campion are now not in action again until January 26 when they visit Ilford Wanderers.

And the Cottons Park side will hope that game does not see them suffer another loss in the league.