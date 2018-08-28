Campion’s Hallahan feels victory over Steelers would be good statement

Cottons Park club beaten 20-19 at leaders Epping Upper Clapton last weekend

Pat Hallahan feels Campion could signify their intent for next season with a win at home to Kings Cross Steelers in London Three Essex on Saturday.

The Cottons Park club currently sit third in this season’s table ahead of this weekend’s visit from Steelers.

Though Campion could still win promotion this term, head coach Hallahan feels it may be a more realistic target for the team to achieve next season.

And to that end, he feels victories over sides like Steelers will stand the Cottons Park club in good stead for the next campaign.

“Steelers play a similar game to us, so hopefully it is an entertaining game between two good sides,” he said.

“It’s going to be a good test for us because Steelers have been in good form of late, but they are the type of team we need to beat if we want to finish in the top two next season.”

Campion host Steelers after running leaders Epping Upper Clapton hard last weekend, before succumbing to a 20-19 defeat away from home.

The Cottons Park club took a losing bonus point from the match, though that is unlikely to soften the blow of coming so close to a brilliant win.

Hallahan, though, feels his side must draw on the positives of going toe-to-toe with the best in the division.

“Both teams played to their strengths, but Epping’s strength was our weakness as we gave away a few stone per player in the pack,” he added.

“We did well in open play and were fantastic defensively, so to lose by just a point was gutting.

“The players were devastated after the game, but we have to look at how far we’ve come from last season when we were battling just to stay in the division.”

Campion will hope to continue that trajectory with a top two finish next time.

And while that is still achievable this season, Hallahan feels it may be better for the club to go up next year.

“If we won promotion this season, it would be fantastic, but it might be a bit early for us in our development,” he said.

“We’re realistic and admit we might not be ready for the step up yet.”