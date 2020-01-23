Campion set to meet Upminster in local derby

Action from the London Three Essex match between East London and Campion. Picture: Tim Edwards Archant

Campion will to extend their London Three Essex winning run to five on Saturday when they travel to local rivals Upminster.

Pat Hallahan's side continued their good form with a 29-25 away win at East London on Saturday as tries from Charlie Baker, Pat Underwood and two from Tom Fahy secured the victory.

Head coach Hallahan says he wants to get revenge on Upminster after their earlier season loss and praised his side's recent form.

"It's a big game this weekend and we owe them after they beat us at home," he said.

"Lots of players played their best game of season so far against East London and the patterns of play and game plan in parts went really well.

"But discipline could have cost us through minor consistent offences and possession was given away too easily."

Upminster also go into the clash in good form having won their last three and beat Mavericks 29-21 in their last game.