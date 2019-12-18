Campion head coach Hallahan thanks experienced players after huge away win at Barking

Campion in action against Barking. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Campion head coach Pat Hallahan praised his experienced players after his side picked up a huge 52-17 win away at Barking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victory means Hallahan's side sit eighth in the London Three Essex heading into the Christmas break, with their next game not taking place until January 11.

And the head coach was delighted with the performance from his side in the victory.

"I was very pleased. It was very well deserved," he said.

"It was a good performance. Barking are going through a tough time at the moment but the job had to be done.

"It goes back to a strong performance against Harlow and was off the back of a good performance against Old Cooperians. Back-to-back wins goes a long way.

"Sometimes you just need that experience, which is what we often lack. The older guys calmed it down a bit.

"It was probably the strongest squad we've had in a while and there's still more to come back from injuries.

"We gave ourselves a platform to unleash our backs. Going forward, if we have a strong platform it makes it a lot easier.

"We were able to show the Campion way. The seconds had a good win as well so it was a really good weekend."

Jowayne James starred in the victory, scoring three tries for his side, while Josh Lamont converted six of the tries scored and also added a try himself.

Mike Underwood, Frankie Hazle, Eamon Tiernon and Adam Higgins also notched tries to help their side to a comfortable win.

Hallahan believes the victory puts them in a strong position going into the new year.

He added: "It's a nice place to be in.

"We didn't have a great start to the season and we had a five-point deduction.

"One of our supporters wasn't very happy with the referee. As a club we probably haven't done enough but have put things in place now.

"I know the supporter who did it is embarrassed and upset. We have to do more but we can't see it being an issue again.

"Hopefully we can take the positives out of the last three games going into the new year.

"We have lost games we should have won. Our aim for the rest of the season is to win more games than we lose."