Campion coach Hallahan stresses importance of Kings Cross clash after Braintree defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:30 21 February 2020

Action from the London Three Essex match between East London and Campion at the Memorial Ground in West Ham (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the London Three Essex match between East London and Campion at the Memorial Ground in West Ham (pic Tim Edwards)

Campion head coach Pat Hallahan believes this Saturday's home clash with Kings Cross Steelers will show how far they have come as a team.

Hallahan's side go into the game having been beaten 24-15 away at Braintree on Saturday, their seventh loss in the London Three Essex this season.

They face a Steelers side who sit the place above them in the league table and Hallahan has urged his team to respond to their recent loss.

"We need to win against Kings Cross on Saturday," he said.

"We played our poorest game their earlier this season so we owe them.

"They have quality throughout their team so we know it will be a tough test.

"I'm disappointed because we've now lost home and away teams we could have and should have beat such as Braintree and Upminster.

"We need to make sure that Kings Cross isn't another one of those games.

"It will be a steep learning curve for our young players and it will be a big test to see how far we have come as a club this Saturday."

The recent defeat leaves Campion in seventh place on 38 points, 31 behind league leaders Harlow but 38 clear of the bottom two.

Speaking about Saturday's defeat, Hallahan believes that the conditions played their part but was still pleased with some of what he saw from his side.

He added: "The weather killed us.

"They played well in parts but we felt hard done by not to walk away with the win.

"On a different day I think we would have done.

"We were a young team compared to them and injuries are hurting us at the moment.

"I'm still proud of the way the boys played in those conditions."

