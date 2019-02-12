McEvoy thinks break may help Campion in quest to beat Maldon

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park club return to action this weekend after having last Saturday off

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny McEvoy is confident Campion can end their wait for a first London Three Essex win of 2019 when they host Maldon on Saturday.

Since the turn of the year, the Cottons Park club have been beaten on each of their five outings in the division.

That run is in stark contrast to their hot streak before Christmas, when Campion won eight times over a nine-match spell.

The Cottons Park side host Maldon after having last weekend off with no games scheduled in the division.

And backs coach McEvoy believes Campion will have benefited from the break, commenting that it has allowed the team to work hard in training in a bid to finally end their rotten run.

“We know that it’s only the small things that we need to work on in order to improve our results,” he said.

“We know that once we’re able to do that, we can get back on the winning trail and start putting results together again.”

The break may also have handed Campion an opportunity to get some of their injured players closer to a return to action.

Part of the reason for the Cottons Park club’s struggles in 2019 is their lengthy injury list, with the team shorn of some of those who shone in the first half of the campaign.

McEvoy acknowledges Campion’s injury situation has been far from ideal, but also believes there are some positives to be taken from their recent struggles.

“When you go through a season, there’s always a time when the injuries start to pile up and it’s the same for every club,” he added.

“When you lose five or six first-team players like we have, it would be difficult for any team and it’s harder for us because we’re a small club.

“The guys that are coming in are doing their best and they’re doing well, especially the younger players.

“They’re getting good experience from playing regularly in the first team and hopefully that helps them and us as a club in the future.

“I can’t fault the effort from everyone at the club, but the injuries really are taking their toll.”

McEvoy will hope that effort is rewarded with a win for Campion at home to Maldon on Saturday.