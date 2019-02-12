Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

McEvoy thinks break may help Campion in quest to beat Maldon

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 February 2019

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park club return to action this weekend after having last Saturday off

Danny McEvoy is confident Campion can end their wait for a first London Three Essex win of 2019 when they host Maldon on Saturday.

Since the turn of the year, the Cottons Park club have been beaten on each of their five outings in the division.

That run is in stark contrast to their hot streak before Christmas, when Campion won eight times over a nine-match spell.

The Cottons Park side host Maldon after having last weekend off with no games scheduled in the division.

And backs coach McEvoy believes Campion will have benefited from the break, commenting that it has allowed the team to work hard in training in a bid to finally end their rotten run.

“We know that it’s only the small things that we need to work on in order to improve our results,” he said.

“We know that once we’re able to do that, we can get back on the winning trail and start putting results together again.”

The break may also have handed Campion an opportunity to get some of their injured players closer to a return to action.

Part of the reason for the Cottons Park club’s struggles in 2019 is their lengthy injury list, with the team shorn of some of those who shone in the first half of the campaign.

McEvoy acknowledges Campion’s injury situation has been far from ideal, but also believes there are some positives to be taken from their recent struggles.

“When you go through a season, there’s always a time when the injuries start to pile up and it’s the same for every club,” he added.

“When you lose five or six first-team players like we have, it would be difficult for any team and it’s harder for us because we’re a small club.

“The guys that are coming in are doing their best and they’re doing well, especially the younger players.

“They’re getting good experience from playing regularly in the first team and hopefully that helps them and us as a club in the future.

“I can’t fault the effort from everyone at the club, but the injuries really are taking their toll.”

McEvoy will hope that effort is rewarded with a win for Campion at home to Maldon on Saturday.

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

McEvoy thinks break may help Campion in quest to beat Maldon

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Moule leads medal haul as Romford Town swimmers make splash at busy Essex Championships

Romford Town medalists and finalists face the camera

Ref justice for West Ham as Manchester City take advantage of soft penalty

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (centre right) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre left) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

After defeat last time, coach Wigham wants reaction from Park

Jordan Wigham speaks to his Romford & Gidea Park players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Raiders netminder Windebank proud of efforts in Oxford defeat

Bradley Windebank in action for Raiders 2 (Pic: John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists