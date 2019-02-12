Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hallahan relieved as Campion beat Maldon to end long wait for win

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 March 2019

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park club won for first time in six matches at the weekend

Pat Hallahan was relieved Campion finally achieved their first London Three Essex win of 2019 at the sixth attempt with a 54-15 success at home to Maldon.

After winning eight out of nine matches before Christmas, the Cottons Park club began the New Year with a run of five straight defeats.

Mercifully, Campion were able to finally end that rotten run with a comfortable success at home to Maldon on Saturday.

Head coach Hallahan was thrilled the Cottons Park club finally won a game again after almost three months, but says he was also impressed by his team’s display.

“We got into our stride straight away and had plenty of ball on the front foot, which helped us executed what we wanted to do,” he said.

“When we got into the opposition 22, we showed good composure to make sure we finished our chances, rather than rush it and blow it.

“That we were able to get the bonus point for four tries early on was another positive as it bred confidence throughout the side for the remainder of the game.”

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Tributes paid to Councillor Clarence Barrett who has died after a heart attack

Cllr Clarence Barrett ran the London Marathon to raise moeny for First Step

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Tributes paid to Councillor Clarence Barrett who has died after a heart attack

Cllr Clarence Barrett ran the London Marathon to raise moeny for First Step

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hallahan relieved as Campion beat Maldon to end long wait for win

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

NIHL structure proposal in place ahead of 2019/20 season

Raiders celebrate Jake Sylvester's winner against Peterborough Phantoms (pic Kev Lamb)

Leopards coach Baker refusing to be downbeat after mixed weekend

Essex Leopard coach Thomas Baker (Pic: Paul Phillips)

Fundraising page to pay for funeral of Jodie Chesney raises nearly £8,000 in two days

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Harrogate boss Weaver deflated after Daggers draw

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham scored in their 1-1 draw against Harrogate Town (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists