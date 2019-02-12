Hallahan relieved as Campion beat Maldon to end long wait for win

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the season

Cottons Park club won for first time in six matches at the weekend

Pat Hallahan was relieved Campion finally achieved their first London Three Essex win of 2019 at the sixth attempt with a 54-15 success at home to Maldon.

After winning eight out of nine matches before Christmas, the Cottons Park club began the New Year with a run of five straight defeats.

Mercifully, Campion were able to finally end that rotten run with a comfortable success at home to Maldon on Saturday.

Head coach Hallahan was thrilled the Cottons Park club finally won a game again after almost three months, but says he was also impressed by his team’s display.

“We got into our stride straight away and had plenty of ball on the front foot, which helped us executed what we wanted to do,” he said.

“When we got into the opposition 22, we showed good composure to make sure we finished our chances, rather than rush it and blow it.

“That we were able to get the bonus point for four tries early on was another positive as it bred confidence throughout the side for the remainder of the game.”