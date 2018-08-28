Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Campion’s Hallahan pleased with win over East London in difficult conditions

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 December 2018

Campion in action earlier in the season (pic: Tim Edwards)

Campion in action earlier in the season (pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Cottons Park outfit won 7-5 at home on Saturday

Pat Hallahan was thrilled to see Campion grind out a 7-5 win at home to East London in London Three Essex.

In brutal conditions at Cottons Park, a converted Greg Dordoy try proved enough for the hosts to triumph.

It was a fine end to the calendar year for Campion and head coach Hallahan was happy to triumph in awful conditions.

“The weather played a huge part and there were mistakes from both sides,” said Hallahan.

“Our defence was superb, especially in the first 20 minutes when East London put us under lots of pressure.

“If you look at the season on the whole, I don’t think the points against column in the table reflects how good our defence has been and we showed how good it was on Saturday.

“We knew the game would be decided by tight margins, so I’m pleased our try came from sticking to a plan which sucked East London in and created space out wide.

“Had the game finished 7-7, I think that would have been a fair result, but East London were unfortunate that their try was scored almost in the corner and their kicker missed the conversion.

“It was a massive win for us and one that shows we can mix it up and win in tougher conditions, despite being a team who like to play running rugby.”

The wins leaves Campion third in the table over the Christmas break, and Hallahan is pleased with how the opening months of the term have gone.

“It’s nice to looking up the table and not down it, but we have a tough game at the start of January against Epping Upper Clapton,” he added.

“It was a very close game against them earlier in the season, but Epping are top for a reason and in good form.

“Where we are in the table, it’s quite tight, but we’re happy with the position we’re in.

“If we’re still there at the end of the season, then we’ll be very pleased and we can already be pleased with the progress we’ve made in the last few months.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Pitchley delighted to play part in Raiders win

JJ Pitchley celebrates his game winning goal against Swindon (pic John Scott)

Stimson delighted to see his Urchins side pick up a clean sheet and put in a good shift

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Sheeraz ends year on high with by beating Grannum

Super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz (pic: Scott Heave/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists