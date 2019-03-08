Campion back in action at Chelmsford

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season

With no matches scheduled last weekend, Cottons Park club rested up on Saturday

Campion return to action at Chelmsford in London Three Essex on Saturday as they look to avoid drawing another blank on the scoresheet.

With no matches scheduled in the division last weekend, the Cottons Park club had Saturday off.

It means Campion have not played since going down 55-0 at home to Braintree on March 9.

That emphatic defeat represented the first time this term that the Cottons Park outfit had failed to trouble the scorers in a game and they will hope to see no repeat of it on Saturday.

With three games remaining this term, Campion sit seventh but could still realistically finish as high as fifth.

The Cottons Park club will also be keen to end the term on a high in order to lay the foundations for what they will hope is a successful campaign next season.

And with that in mind, Campion could do with a win at Chelmsford this coming Saturday.