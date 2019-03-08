Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Campion hope attack clicks at home to Canvey Island

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 March 2019

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park club lost 83-0 away to Chelmsford last weekend

Campion will hope to avoid drawing a blank for the third game in a row when host Canvey Island on Saturday.

The Cottons Park club lost 83-0 away to Chelmsford last weekend, which followed a 55-0 reverse at home to Braintree in their previous game.

That means Campion have not troubled the scorers since beating Maldon 54-15 three games ago on March 2.

Saturday’s match against Canvey is a final home league game of the season for the Cottons Park club and the hosts will want to sign off from their own ground in style.

Campion have been in poor form since the turn of the year, with the success of Maldon their only win in eight league matches in 2019.

With just two games to go this term, the Cottons Park club will look to put that poor form behind and finish the current campaign on a high.

That would ideally start with a victory on Saturday against Canvey, who Campion beat 17-10 away from home in December.

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Campion hope attack clicks at home to Canvey Island

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Book Review: ‘An Irrational Hatred of Everything’ by Robert Banks

West Ham Book cover

Upminster face crucial game at home to Mersea Island

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham centre forward who helped Hammers to top of the table for the one and only time

Harry Obeney v Wolves

Romford manager Martin pleased his side competed with Maldon

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists