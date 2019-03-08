Campion hope attack clicks at home to Canvey Island

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park club lost 83-0 away to Chelmsford last weekend

Campion will hope to avoid drawing a blank for the third game in a row when host Canvey Island on Saturday.

The Cottons Park club lost 83-0 away to Chelmsford last weekend, which followed a 55-0 reverse at home to Braintree in their previous game.

That means Campion have not troubled the scorers since beating Maldon 54-15 three games ago on March 2.

Saturday’s match against Canvey is a final home league game of the season for the Cottons Park club and the hosts will want to sign off from their own ground in style.

Campion have been in poor form since the turn of the year, with the success of Maldon their only win in eight league matches in 2019.

With just two games to go this term, the Cottons Park club will look to put that poor form behind and finish the current campaign on a high.

That would ideally start with a victory on Saturday against Canvey, who Campion beat 17-10 away from home in December.