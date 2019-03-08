Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Campion face blank Saturday

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 March 2019

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park club beaten 55-0 at home to Braintree last weekend

Campion can enjoy the final round of matches in this year’s Six Nations with no games scheduled in London Three Essex on Saturday.

With no league games planned across the divisions this weekend, the Cottons Park club can rest up ahead of the final three games of the term.

The break also gives Campion time to analyse their 55-0 loss at home to Braintree last weekend.

That match represented the first time this term that the Cottons Park outfit were unable to muster a single point in a league game.

It is something which is bound to have frustrated coach Pat Hallahan, who will hope to set things right when they next take to the pitch at Chelmsford on March 23.

Having won the previous meeting between the sides 13-10 in December, Campion will be confident of making it a double against a side with only one win in five.

*Upminster did not play last weekend and saw Mavericks take over at the top of Essex League Division One. They host Writtle on March 23.

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Banham-Scott bags korfball bronze at BUCS

Stephen Banham-Scott celebrates winning korfball bronze with Nottingham University at the BUCS National Championships

Campion face blank Saturday

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Old Cooperians take the weekend off

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Taylor lays into Daggers side after dismal defeat away to Havant ends unbeaten run

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham under fire for season ticket hike

A general view of the Billy Bonds Stand during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists