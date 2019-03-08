Campion face blank Saturday

Cottons Park club beaten 55-0 at home to Braintree last weekend

Campion can enjoy the final round of matches in this year’s Six Nations with no games scheduled in London Three Essex on Saturday.

With no league games planned across the divisions this weekend, the Cottons Park club can rest up ahead of the final three games of the term.

The break also gives Campion time to analyse their 55-0 loss at home to Braintree last weekend.

That match represented the first time this term that the Cottons Park outfit were unable to muster a single point in a league game.

It is something which is bound to have frustrated coach Pat Hallahan, who will hope to set things right when they next take to the pitch at Chelmsford on March 23.

Having won the previous meeting between the sides 13-10 in December, Campion will be confident of making it a double against a side with only one win in five.

*Upminster did not play last weekend and saw Mavericks take over at the top of Essex League Division One. They host Writtle on March 23.