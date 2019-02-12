Search

McEvoy wants Campion to move on quickly from Barking defeat

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 February 2019

Action from Campion against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Archant

Cottons Park side lost 31-28 on Saturday

Danny McEvoy hopes Campion can move on quickly from a dramatic 31-28 defeat at home to Barking in London Three Essex.

The Cottons Park club went into the game having lost each of their four league games so far in 2019, but looked on course to end that against Barking.

Campion held a sizable advantage at the break, but were stunned by a second-half fightback from the visitors.

And as a crushing blow, the winning score came from the final play of the game as Barking successfully slotted a drop goal to claim the win.

Backs coach McEvoy admits it was gutting to be beaten in such a way, but knows the Cottons Park club cannot dwell on the defeat for too long.

“Losing in that fashion always makes the result harder to take, especially because we led by as much as 16 points and were looking comfortable,” he said.

“Barking began to play to their strengths and that is what helped turn the game in their favour.

“We played well, but injuries really are taking their toll and that may have led to us not being able to see the game out despite being in a good position.

“Everyone was gutted after the game and there we some frank discussions held in the changing rooms after the game.

“A last-minute defeat is always tough to take, but we have to dust ourselves down and go again.”

After such a galling loss, Campion may have hoped to have another game this weekend to quickly move on from the defeat to Barking.

Instead, the Cottons Park club have to wait until March 2 for their next game when they make the trip to Maldon.

And though he would not have minded a playing this Saturday, McEvoy can see the benefits to the upcoming break in the fixture list.

“It would have been nice if we did have a game this weekend as we could have got the loss out of our system, but if gives us a chance to get some of our injured players back to fitness,” he added.

“We’ll be working hard in training and I’m sure all the players will be in a confident mood by the time we face Maldon.”

It has been a disappointing run of form for Campion lately, but a mounting injury list certainly has not helped matters.

And with a break until their next game, they could be in a good place when they face Maldon.

