Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Campion aim to claim first win of 2019 against Barking

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 February 2019

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park club lost 47-40 at Millwall last weekend — a fourth straight league defeat

Campion will be hoping to finally claim a first league win of 2019 when they welcome Barking in London Three Essex on Saturday.

The Cottons Park club have played four times since the turn of the year, but have suffered a defeat on every occasion.

Of the 12 teams in the division, only Maldon, who are 11th, join Campion in having yet to record a league win in 2019.

Head coach Pat Hallahan knows the Cottons Park club’s form has not been good enough and will be keen to arrest the slide as soon as possible.

But Hallahan pointed to a lengthy injury list as being partially responsible for Campion’s recent struggles.

“We know it’s not been a good 2019 for us so far, but the injuries are really taking their toll,” he said.

“We were without eight first-team players for our match last weekend and four others played with niggles.

“That’s always going to disrupt any team, but hopefully we should have some of the injured players back soon.”

As for what happened last weekend, Campion suffered a 47-40 defeat at bottom-club Millwall, who had previously not triumphed in the league this season.

Hallahan was disappointed with both the result and display, and in particular the Cottons Park club’s defensive efforts.

But he was also keen to take the positives from the defeat from Campion as they look to end a run of four straight league defeats.

“It was an entertaining game for the neutral because it swung both ways and Millwall played really well,” he added.

“We did well from an attacking point of view, but to score 40 points and lose a game at this level is rare.

“That is something we know we need to work on and I was disappointed with our intensity both at the breakdown and in defence.”

Campion’s run of defeats has seen the club fall away from promotion contention, but Hallahan was keen to put the season on the whole into context.

“We had a brilliant first half of the season where we probably surpassed our own expectations, but injuries have damaged us,” he said.

“It’s not a case of players getting minor injuries that they can quickly recover from, we’re getting players suffering injuries that keep them out for several weeks.”

Most Read

Teenager injured in ‘acid attack’ outside Romford station

Police outside of Romford station after a reported 'acid' attack last night. Photo: @sgt_collett

Woman in her 40s dies after being hit by a train at Romford station

Emergency services outside of Romford station after an incident last year. Photo: Ken Mears

Man arrested after alleged knife attack at Romford pie and mash shop

Police are at the Quadrant Arcade in Romford town centre. Photo: Google

Revealed: Restaurants in Havering with a zero food hygiene rating

Two restaurants in Havering were given a zero hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps

Could fines for turning right into Hornchurch Lidl’s car park become a thing of the past?

The no right turn sign at Lidl in Hornchurch.

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Campion aim to claim first win of 2019 against Barking

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro manager Martin feels his side are in ‘Alcatraz’ and must find their way to safety

Former Raider Buckman relishing Romford clash

Jason Buckman (far right) in action during the Raiders Legends match (pic John Scott)

Stimson expecting another tough test for Hornchurch

Jay Porter has left Hornchurch this week (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers forward Wilkinson in race against time to be fit to face Gateshead

Frustration for Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists