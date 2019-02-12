Campion aim to claim first win of 2019 against Barking

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park club lost 47-40 at Millwall last weekend — a fourth straight league defeat

Campion will be hoping to finally claim a first league win of 2019 when they welcome Barking in London Three Essex on Saturday.

The Cottons Park club have played four times since the turn of the year, but have suffered a defeat on every occasion.

Of the 12 teams in the division, only Maldon, who are 11th, join Campion in having yet to record a league win in 2019.

Head coach Pat Hallahan knows the Cottons Park club’s form has not been good enough and will be keen to arrest the slide as soon as possible.

But Hallahan pointed to a lengthy injury list as being partially responsible for Campion’s recent struggles.

“We know it’s not been a good 2019 for us so far, but the injuries are really taking their toll,” he said.

“We were without eight first-team players for our match last weekend and four others played with niggles.

“That’s always going to disrupt any team, but hopefully we should have some of the injured players back soon.”

As for what happened last weekend, Campion suffered a 47-40 defeat at bottom-club Millwall, who had previously not triumphed in the league this season.

Hallahan was disappointed with both the result and display, and in particular the Cottons Park club’s defensive efforts.

But he was also keen to take the positives from the defeat from Campion as they look to end a run of four straight league defeats.

“It was an entertaining game for the neutral because it swung both ways and Millwall played really well,” he added.

“We did well from an attacking point of view, but to score 40 points and lose a game at this level is rare.

“That is something we know we need to work on and I was disappointed with our intensity both at the breakdown and in defence.”

Campion’s run of defeats has seen the club fall away from promotion contention, but Hallahan was keen to put the season on the whole into context.

“We had a brilliant first half of the season where we probably surpassed our own expectations, but injuries have damaged us,” he said.

“It’s not a case of players getting minor injuries that they can quickly recover from, we’re getting players suffering injuries that keep them out for several weeks.”