School Sport: Brentwood boys make rugby history

Brentwood School's under-12s celebrate their Essex success Archant

Brentwood School’s rugby teams enjoyed a week to go down in history after reaching new heights at county level.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The under-12 squad made history by winning the Essex Sevens after remaining unbeaten throughout the day.

They beat King Edward’s Grammar (20-5), Campion (25-5), King John (20-5), Gateway Academy (30-0) and Brentwood County High (25-0) in their group, before seeing off hosts New Hall.

Samuel Davis and Joseph Payne bagged two tries each in a 30-0 win, with Matthew Godley and captain Oliver Noble also touching down, to set up a final meeting with Westcliff High.

In a tense match, the lead changed hands four times before Noble scored the winning try in the closing seconds, with Payne (2) and Isaiah Odunsi also dotting down in a 20-15 success as Brentwood scored 34 tries in total and conceded only six.

Meanwhile, the under-14s beat Southend High 22-15 in a thrilling Essex Cup semi-final tie to reach the final for the first time, at Barking on March 24.