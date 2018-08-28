Search

Reed asks Old Cooperians to build some momentum with victory on trip to Braintree

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 January 2019

Old Cooperians celebrate a victory earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

St Mary’s Lane club won 28-10 at home to Maldon last weekend

Pat Reed hopes Old Cooperians can generate some good momentum at the start of 2019 with a success away to Braintree in London Three Essex on Saturday.

The St Mary’s Lane club kicked off the New Year in fine style last weekend with a 28-12 victory at home to Maldon.

Greg Fox, Jason Ox and Ross Milroy were among those to dot down for Coops in the success.

Fox was also among those to perform well against Maldon, along with George Wilkins, Ox, Tom Scott and John Woodhall.

Coops face a busy first month back with three more fixtures still to play, starting with Saturday’s trip to Braintree.

And head coach Reed wants his team to claim another success in a bid to get on a good run of form.

“We’re taking it one game at a time, but we do have one eye on the Barking game on January 19 as it’s a derby and it would be nice to get some momentum going leading into that game,” he said.

“We’re happy to be busy in January because it helps keeps the boys focussed on rugby and if we get some good results, then we can build some momentum.

“The good thing is that we also have a good bill of health, which helps when you’re playing as often as we are in January.”

When Coops hosted Braintree in the reverse fixture at the end of September, they suffered a 45-21 defeat.

Reed, though, feels his team are now in a much better place compared to the lead-up to September’s match.

“We had a lot of players out injured that day and we had a different team out, so we’re definitely in a better shape this time around,” he added.

“The issue is we don’t know if the same applies to Braintree and that they also might be in a better shape compared to the last game between us.

“All we know is that we want another win, we’re going to have to work as hard as we can.”

