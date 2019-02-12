Hallahan wants Campion to grab another win at Braintree

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season

Cottons Park club beat Maldon 54-15 at home last weekend — their first win of 2019

Pat Hallahan believes Campion’s trip to Braintree in London Three Essex on Saturday could offer some clues about what to expect next term.

The Cottons Park will remain in the division next season, with the club currently fifth with four games to go.

Braintree still have an outside chance of finishing second this year, but have an eight-point deficit to make up on Chelmsford.

It seems highly likely the two sides will meet again next term and both will again look to feature near the top.

And head coach Hallahan feels Saturday’s game will show Campion where they may need to improve ahead of next season.

“It will be a tough game for us against Braintree on Saturday and playing at their ground is always a good challenge,” he said.

“Like us, I’m sure Braintree will be looking to finish the season with a good run of form.

“If Braintree don’t go up, then Saturday’s game could be a good indication about where both clubs are looking ahead to next season.

“I think we’ll both be looking to challenge for promotion next year, so it should be a good challenge on Saturday.”

Campion finally earned their first win of 2019 with a 54-15 success at Maldon last weekend, ending a five-game losing streak in the process.

That rotten run of form has ended any hopes Campion had of going up this term, though the talk from Hallahan had often been about challenging next season.

That remains the aim for the Cottons Park club and their head coach knows a strong end to the current campaign would stand them in good stead.

“We need to forget about how we started the New Year and focus on finishing on a high,” he added.

“Everyone played superbly against Maldon last week and we need more of the same on Saturday.

“There is a real buzz back in the squad after winning last weekend; doubts had crept in, but a lot of them have gone now that we’ve won again.”

Campion will hope to add to that success on Saturday at Braintree.