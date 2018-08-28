Reed knows Old Cooperians missed chance to beat Braintree

St Mary’s Lane club lost by just a single point away from home on Saturday

Pat Reed feels Old Cooperians’ 29-28 defeat away to Braintree in London Three Essex was a game they should have won.

The St Mary’s Lane outfit led going into the final 10 minutes against Braintree and missed an opportunity to move further clear, before seeing their hosts deliver a late blow with the winning score.

Coops still took two points for their efforts, one for losing by less than seven points and the other for scoring four tries, but Reed says the squad are aware it should have been so much more.

“We spoke afterwards and it’s a game we know we should have won,” admitted Reed.

“We made some key mistakes at key times in key areas which ultimately cost us.

“We dropped the ball over the tryline late on that would have sealed the win for us, but then Braintree came back and won.

“We’ve started the year with two strong displays and we took two bonus points from the Braintree game, but it was the kind of game we have to win.”