Upminster face Billericay challenge

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hall Lane club return to action on Saturday after having last weekend off

Upminster will aim to keep hold of top spot in Essex League Division One when they visit Billericay on Saturday.

The Hall Lane club are back in action this weekend after having last Saturday off with no matches scheduled in the division.

And Upminster will be looking to pick up where they left off, having trounced Thames 108-0 at home on their last outing on February 16.

It was a result that took them to the top of the standings, a point clear of Mavericks in second.

However, Mavericks have a game in hand over Upminster and would return to the summit should they win it.

The title race looks set to go down to the wire, with the Hall Lane side visiting Mavericks on the final day of the campaign.

Upminster will hope to keep themselves firmly in the hunt in the coming weeks, starting with a victory on their trip to Billericay’s Willowbrook on Saturday.

It looks set to be a crucial period for the Hall Lane outfit.