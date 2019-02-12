Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Upminster face Billericay challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 March 2019

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hall Lane club return to action on Saturday after having last weekend off

Upminster will aim to keep hold of top spot in Essex League Division One when they visit Billericay on Saturday.

The Hall Lane club are back in action this weekend after having last Saturday off with no matches scheduled in the division.

And Upminster will be looking to pick up where they left off, having trounced Thames 108-0 at home on their last outing on February 16.

It was a result that took them to the top of the standings, a point clear of Mavericks in second.

However, Mavericks have a game in hand over Upminster and would return to the summit should they win it.

The title race looks set to go down to the wire, with the Hall Lane side visiting Mavericks on the final day of the campaign.

Upminster will hope to keep themselves firmly in the hunt in the coming weeks, starting with a victory on their trip to Billericay’s Willowbrook on Saturday.

It looks set to be a crucial period for the Hall Lane outfit.

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers aim to deliver blow to Harrogate’s play-off push

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his winner for Dagenham & Redbridge in front of the Sutton United fans (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Upminster face Billericay challenge

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Netminder Windebank keen to help Raiders bounce back after three defeats in a row

Raiders netminder Bradley Windebank (Pic: John Scott)

School Sport: Havering pupils serve up badminton success

Newtons won the Havering Primary Schools badminton festival at Emerson Park

Modern Pentathlon: Toolis qualifies for World Cup 1 final

Tom Toolis practices his shooting ahead of the Modern Pentathlon World Championships (pic Artur Lesniak)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists