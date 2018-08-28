Moreland hails ‘best’ display from Barking after claiming derby delight against Coops

Action from Barking against Old Cooperians

Andrew Moreland feels Barking turned in their best display in several months in a 41-20 victory at home to Old Cooperians in London Three Essex.

Action from Barking against Old Cooperians

The match had been due to be played last month, but an injury sustained by the referee saw that match abandoned at half-time.

The Gale Street club had been leading when that match was called off, so will have been pleased to eventually see that success through to the end – albeit a month later.

And director of rugby Moreland felt Barking, who ended a four-game losing streak with the win, played they best they had since the opening weeks of the season.

“It was a good display and probably our best performance since the first game of the season when we beat Canvey Island,” he said.

Action from Barking against Old Cooperians

“It was good to convert the win in a way after leading when the match was abandoned last month and we had all the motivation we needed going into Saturday.

“We played as a team which was something we’ve spoken about in recent weeks because we know if we can do that, then we can get the rewards.”

Across the field, there were some splendid performances for Barking as they claimed a derby triumph over Old Cooperians.

Scrum-half Andile Xhakaza, centre Marcus Bloomberg and loose forward Stephen Hayes were among those to impress for the Gale Street club.

And Moreland revealed he was delighted with the level of performance from every player that took to the pitch, noting it contributed to the triumph.

“There were some brilliant performances all over the park from the forwards through to the backs,” he added.

“It was a great collective effort from everyone involved, but that is something we still need to see more of.

“Of course there are still some areas where we know we need to improve, but we controlled the game well and that is a big positive to take from the match.”