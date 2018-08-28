Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Moreland happy with Barking display before abandonment against Old Cooperians

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 December 2018

The Barking squad with Ray Steadman (middle), their former team manager (pic: Martin Dutt)

The Barking squad with Ray Steadman (middle), their former team manager (pic: Martin Dutt)

Archant

An injury to referee Niamh Hennessey saw match called off at half-time

Andrew Moreland was pleased with how Barking were playing before their London Three Essex match at home to Old Cooperians was abandoned at half-time.

Saturday’s match between the two sides was called off at half-time after referee Niamh Hennessey pulled her hamstring.

At the time, Barking led 14-8 and would have wanted to see the game out for a first win in three league matches.

Instead, the sides will have to do it all again on January 19 when they will hope the game can reach a conclusion.

But director of rugby Moreland expressed pleasure with how the Gale Street club were playing prior to the abandonment.

“I was gutted because the way we played was closer to how we were playing earlier in the season,” he said.

“We were fluid in attack and solid in defence, but injuries to referees are part and parcel of the game which we have to accept.

“The game has been rearranged for January which is going to make what was already an important month even more vital.

“It’s a month that could make us or break us, but it’s a challenge that we’re looking forward to.”

Saturday’s game also marked the final match of Ray Steadman’s tenure as Barking team manager.

Steadman had worked tirelessly in the role for many years and has been an integral part of the set-up at Gale Street.

Now, though, Steadman has taken the opportunity to step aside and Moreland was full of praise for his contribution to the cause at Barking.

“Ray has been a superb servant to the club over the years and he has done so much for everyone, from the senior teams to the youth teams, on a weekly basis,” he added.

“He has been a fantastic part of the club and he has more than earned his rest.

“From everyone at Barking, we wish Ray the best of luck but we’re sad to see him go.”

Barking can now enjoy the next couple of weeks off over the Christmas break ahead of returning in the New Year.

And Moreland will hope the break stands his side in good stead as they bid to get the better of East London on January 5.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Police appeal after alleged public indecency incident on Romford bus

Police are appealing for a man after an alleged public indecency incident on a Romford bus. Photo: @MPSHavering

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Tower Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beaconsfield manager Meakin wants to create link with O’s

#includeImage($article, 225)

Edinburgh explains decision to stick with Brill over Sargeant in FA Trophy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bostik Premier: Margate 0 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering College of Further Education’s beauty staff poisoned by carbon monoxide awarded £100,000 after ‘vice-like’ headaches

L- R (back row): Joanne Davies, Sarah Ramsay, Kerry Townsend and Sadie Collins and (front row): Madelene Holdsworth, lawyer and Catherine Cullen outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

Wigham hails Park after ‘massively important’ derby win

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham applauds his players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Boro’s Martin gutted with Swifts loss

Paul Martin looks on from the touchline (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Moreland happy with Barking display before abandonment against Old Cooperians

The Barking squad with Ray Steadman (middle), their former team manager (pic: Martin Dutt)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists