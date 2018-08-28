Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Moreland insists there is no extra pressure on Barking ahead of Old Cooperians clash

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 January 2019

Samuel John carries the ball forward for Barking against Epping Upper Clapton (pic: Martin Dutt)

Samuel John carries the ball forward for Barking against Epping Upper Clapton (pic: Martin Dutt)

Archant

Match rearranged after game last month was abandoned at half-time with Gale Street outfit leading

Andrew Moreland insists there is no extra pressure on Barking when they host Old Cooperians in rearranged fixture in London Three Essex on Saturday.

Last month’s initial match between the sides at Gale Street was abandoned at half-time owing to a hamstring injury sustained by referee Niamh Hennessey.

Barking were leading 14-8 when the game was called off and would have hoped to convert that advantage into a win had the match reached a conclusion.

But director of rugby Moreland insists that does not put his team under any extra pressure ahead of Saturday’s rearranged meeting.

“Of course we were disappointed that game was abandoned at half-time, but the noises coming from the away dressing room that day when it was called off should be motivation enough for the players,” he said.

“We showed in the first half of that game that we can play well and we have to play to those levels again on Saturday.”

Barking will be looking for a response this weekend following a disappointing 38-0 defeat at home to leaders Epping Upper Clapton last week.

And Moreland believes some positive team news may aid the Gale Street outfit as they look to end a run of four straight league defeats.

“We have players coming back into contention this weekend and that is only going to be a boost,” he added.

“We’re hoping we can prepare in the right manner and hopefully that will see us to a win.

“We’re looking good in terms of selection and there are some decisions we are going to have to make, but that provides greater competition for places.”

Related articles

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Teenager stabbed in the neck in Harold Hill after being attacked by group on mopeds

A police cordon is in place in North Hill Drive in Harold Hill this morning. Photo: Louise Newton

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Teenager stabbed in the neck in Harold Hill after being attacked by group on mopeds

A police cordon is in place in North Hill Drive in Harold Hill this morning. Photo: Louise Newton

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Moreland insists there is no extra pressure on Barking ahead of Old Cooperians clash

Samuel John carries the ball forward for Barking against Epping Upper Clapton (pic: Martin Dutt)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

Paralysed personal trainer to challenge himself to Vitality Big Half marathon for Romford’s YMCA

Michael Jelly-Mead, 27, will be taking on the Vitality Big Half marathon in aid of Romford's YMCA Thames Gateway.

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Revealed: Designs for final plans of 365 homes to be built on St George’s Hospital site in Hornchurch

Park view of Bellway Homes' plans for phase two of their housing development on the former St George's Hospital site in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch. Photo: Scott Brownrigg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists