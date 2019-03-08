Yarrow urges attacking improvement after Old Cooperians lose to East London

Tony Bly kicks a penalty for Old Cooperians against East London. Picture: Old Cooperians RFC Archant

Andy Yarrow said his Old Cooperians side "seem to have forgotten how to attack" after a disappointing loss to East London.

Yarrow's side were beaten 15-3 in their third defeat of the season in the London Three Essex.

And despite admitting injuries played their part, the director of rugby was disappointed with his side's performance.

"We are in a tricky place at the moment," he said.

"Defensively we look reliable but we seem to have forgotten how to attack.

"I don't want to be too harsh on the boys, we had a number of injuries and unavailable players.

"Some of our second team players really stepped up.

"But when you're relying on one player being called up to the squad two hours before kick off and another calling his holiday in Europe short to get back and play it just isn't acceptable.

"The conditions were poor and East London played them better than we did.

"The frustrating thing is we came away without a bonus point again but I felt the game was winnable."

Tony Bly kicked the penalty for Old Cooperians in what was a disappointing afternoon for Yarrow's team.

They now have a week off to rest before returning to action on November 9.

Yarrow added: "We have a big month coming up where we have the three Upminster derby days and old rivals Barking.

"We need to step up and find our flair to get back to winnings ways."