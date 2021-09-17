News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Clubs set to return to rugby and hockey action after long lay-off

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM September 17, 2021   
Action from Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Rugby and hockey is set to return after a long lay-off from action due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. 

Rugby wise, Campion, Old Cooperians, Romford & Gidea Park, and Upminster all take to the field for season openers in London 3 Essex. 

Old Cooperians will host South Woodham Ferrers, Romford will host Harlow, Upminster travel away to Braintree and Campion will make the short trip to East London on Saturday. 

Romford hockey club will be fielding two women’s teams and two men’s team on Saturday as they return to action after only managing to get a handful of games in last season before the country went back into lockdown – curtailing the season. 

Romford HC Ladies vs Upminster HC Ladies 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Acade

Romford HC Ladies vs Upminster HC Ladies 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 26th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster will be hoping to get all five of their hockey teams out on the field in action on Saturday while Havering Hockey club are playing as well but also hosting a welcome back party at the club in Hornchurch. 

