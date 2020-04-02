Search

Ice hockey: Romford youngsters recognised in national teams

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 April 2020

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett (pic Nikki Day)

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

A host of Romford Junior Raiders youngsters are missing out on the chance to play international hockey this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ewan Hill and Tommy Huggett were due to be competing for Great Britain under-18s – under Raiders head coach Sean Easton – at their World Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, which were among the very first IIHF events to be cancelled.

And Abbie Sylvester and Ellie Wakeling had been named in the GB women’s senior squad for their event in Spain, which would have been taking place this week, while a group of seven youngsters were set to travel to Turku, Finland with the England boys’ teams this week.

Brynley Capps and Jake Hill had been named in the under-13 squad, with Ollie Wagg in the under-14s and Tyler De La Bertouche, Luca Tessadri, Max Lewis and Dylan Holika all with the under-15s age group.

On April 8, Evie Lawrence was due to travel to Romania for an elite training camp with the England under-13 girls’ squad, while Zara Berwick and Sophie Games were in the under-16 party.

Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley said: “All of these players have worked so hard to make the final travel teams and as a club we are so proud of all of them.

“But with the COVID-19 pandemic in full grip, there was no way we could have travelled to any of these events and they were quite rightly cancelled by the home country’s associations or the IIHF.

“The knock-on effect of the hockey season being cancelled is that the season finale Conference weekend in May has also been cancelled for the first time ever.

“Again, as a club we had plenty of representation in the age groups, but we all need to social distance, so again, rightly so, this event won’t be happening.”

South East Conference Under-17s (Romford): Tjay Anderson, Michael Matasciuk, Luca Pascale, Marco Pascale.

Under-15s: Luca Tessadri, Dylan Holicka, Max Lewis, Oliver Wagg.

Under-13s: Jake Hill, Vaughn Quilter, Harry Vant, Brynley Capps.

