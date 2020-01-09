Search

Ice hockey: Romford juniors earn England call-ups

PUBLISHED: 11:12 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 09 January 2020

Several Romford juniors have been selected for England age group squads this season

Several Romford juniors have been selected for England age group squads this season

Romford Junior Ice Hockey Club have seen nine of their young players named in England squads.

Brynley Capps and Jake Hill are in the under-13 squad, Ollie Wagg in the under-14s and Max Lewis, Dylan Holicka, Luca Tessardi and Tyler De La Bertouche in the under-15s.

And Zara Berwick and Sophie Games have been named in the under-16 girls' squad, to the delight of head coach Ben Pitchley.

He said: "As c aclub we are over the moon that these players have made it through to the final travelling teams and it just goes to show people that just because we aren't playing in the top divisions at junior levels yet in Romford, our kids are still able to make national teams.

"It also showcases what a dedicated team of coaches we have in the club, assisting these young athletes with their hockey development, when we get as many players selected.

"The players and parents have put in some serious miles this season, attending training camps in Sheffield and Cardiff and being named in the final 20 per team was not an easy thing, so congratulations to them all."

