Romford edge out Woolwich Ferry

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 April 2019

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Romford edged out Woolwich Ferry 4-3 this week in the London Super League.

Ferry were first off the mark, Jason Geraghty (23.36) was always behind and his stay at the oche did not go beyond the minimum four legs.

Romford then took sway, as they reeled off four games on the spin to guarantee the overall win.

Steve Hardy (25.33) is always tough to beat when on form, and this was no exception.

His usual solid scoring was augmented with a 116 takeout and a very even contest was only decided when Hardy broke in the final leg.

Ton machine Steve Haggerty (29.49) didn’t disappoint in the scoring stakes, hitting 13 tons in an impressive display which saw him only drop a single leg as he claimed the match award.

Ian Gallagher (25.78) continued his good run of form with the highlight of his six leg win being a sparkling 121 finish.

John Costigan (25.52) kept the ball rolling in another game that went the distance.

Having advantage of throw in the decider proved to be the telling factor and Costigan held on to ensure that Terry Rees’s men would be returning back across the Thames as victors.

Ferry had the last word as they claimed the last two points of the session.

Rob Donat (25,14) battled well, but didn’t have enough weapons in the arsenal to extend his match beyond five legs.

The last match was also over in five, this time Paul Barham (25.49) was the one on the wrong end of the scoreline.

Romford now have two games left with their final home game against Vauxhall before concluding the season at Welling A, who only require six points from their remaining two games in order to be crowned champions.

The Grove Social Club is hosting an exhibition on Saturday, April, 20 and in attendance will be Mervyn King along with one of the true legends of the game, The Limestone Cowboy Bob Anderson.

Tickets cost £15, anyone interested in attending to raise money for the Heart of Darts should contact Daniel Day on 07958 142463.

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

The Brewery to welcome Smyths Toys Superstore next week

The Brewery. Picture: Ken Mears

A13 crash Wennington: Three people taken to hospital

Essex Police attended a car crash on the A13 between Wennington and Ferry Lane on Tuesday, April 2. Picture: Essex Police

