Hockey: Romford women beat big freeze to win at Wapping

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 February 2019

Romford's Emma James scored a hat-trick in their latest win (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford's Emma James scored a hat-trick in their latest win (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford’s women were the club’s only team to beat the big freeze last weekend and kept their unbeaten run going in Essex League Division Two.

They travelled to Wapping sixths, but struggled to find their rhythm in a freezing cold wind in the opening 20 minutes.

Both sides had chances, but it took some excellent work from midfield to set up the first chance of note, which leading scorer Leah Butcher put just wide of the post.

The only goal followed soon after when a pass from defence found Butcher, who produced some exceptional individual skill to tee up Emma James to slot home and silence the Wapping supporters.

Romford’s defence was tested throughout the match, with player of the match Lorraine Farnham stopping two balls on the line to help preserve their clean sheet.

The win kept Romford, who are now unbeaten in 15 matches, four points clear of Crostyx thirds at the top of the table and they are set to host third-placed Thurrock seconds at Bower Park Academy on Saturday (11.30am).

Romford’s men, two points adrift at the bottom of the East Four South East table, are set to return to action at East London fourths tomorrow.

