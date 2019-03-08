Hockey: Romford women end Essex League season unbeaten

Romford captain Nat Earnshaw

Romford’s women ended their Essex League Division Two title-winning campaign with an unbeaten record after a 5-0 win at Colne on Saturday.

Having already secured the title and promotion, they made the trip to Essex University looking to make it 20 games without defeat.

And the champions produced a five-star display to record their 18th win of the campaign thanks to two goals from captain Nat Earnshaw, another brace from leading scorer Leah Butcher and one from Shannon Coard.

It saw Romford finish eight points clear of Crostyx thirds at the top of the table, having drawn 1-1 with their nearest rivals on the first day of the season and also been held to a 1-1 draw at Thurrock seconds in early November.

The seconds beat Witham thirds 1-0 to seal third place in Division Five and host Upminster fifths in their last match on Saturday.

The men’s seconds lost 2-1 at home to Brentwood fifths.