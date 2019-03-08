Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hockey: Romford women end Essex League season unbeaten

PUBLISHED: 10:30 29 March 2019

Romford captain Nat Earnshaw (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Romford captain Nat Earnshaw (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford’s women ended their Essex League Division Two title-winning campaign with an unbeaten record after a 5-0 win at Colne on Saturday.

Having already secured the title and promotion, they made the trip to Essex University looking to make it 20 games without defeat.

And the champions produced a five-star display to record their 18th win of the campaign thanks to two goals from captain Nat Earnshaw, another brace from leading scorer Leah Butcher and one from Shannon Coard.

It saw Romford finish eight points clear of Crostyx thirds at the top of the table, having drawn 1-1 with their nearest rivals on the first day of the season and also been held to a 1-1 draw at Thurrock seconds in early November.

The seconds beat Witham thirds 1-0 to seal third place in Division Five and host Upminster fifths in their last match on Saturday.

The men’s seconds lost 2-1 at home to Brentwood fifths.

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hockey: Romford women end Essex League season unbeaten

Romford captain Nat Earnshaw (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

National success for Romford & Dagenham’s Smith

Romford & Dagenham's Harrison Smith (pic: TAGB)

Havering’s Defroand hoping to help GB women deliver in latest Pro League outings

Havering's Emily Defroand (pic GB Hockey)

Forward Gell keen to prove worth in final league match

Raiders forward George Gell in action (Pic: John Scott)

Hockey: Havering women edged out in season finale

A Havering player waits (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists