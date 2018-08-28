Hockey: Five-star Romford women maintain hold on top spot

Romford’s women returned to action after the Christmas break with a 5-0 win over Old Loughts fourths to maintain their hold on top spot in Essex League Division Two.

Leah Butcher and Nat Earnshaw netted twice each, with Shannon Coard also on target ahead of Saturday’s derby at Brentwood thirds.

The seconds were also able to celebrate after securing a 4-2 win at Wapping eights.

Goals came from Aleya Ali, Sarah Blake, Shianne Avatt and Kim McNally as Romford remain third ahead of a home derby with Havering fourths.

The relegation-threatened men lost 5-0 at Saffron Walden thirds in East League Division Four South East and are above bottom club Brentwood thirds on goal difference only, with Witham seconds due to visit Bower Park this weekend.

The seconds edged past Wapping’s 11th team in Division Eight as Ash Meyer and Rob Smith netted in a 2-1 success to maintain their hold on second place, but the thirds lost 2-0 to Waltham Forest fifths in Division 10.