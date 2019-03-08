Hockey: Romford women find going tough after promotions

Romford score their first goal during Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford's women continue to find the going tough at higher levels in the Essex League following double promotion last season.

The first team, having gone the whole 2018/19 campaign unbeaten in Division Two, welcomed Old Loughts seconds, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier, to Bower Park.

And their experience was clear for all to see from the start as they scored on the break, despite good work from midfielders Shannon Coard and Katie Williams.

Romford's defence struggled in the face of further pressure and Loughts added another two goals, although the home side did create some good opportunities.

Star forward Emma James eventually found the back of net for Romford just after half-time but celebrations didn't last long, and an excellent shot left goalie Lily Kempster powerless as Loughts sealed a 4-1 win.

Romford are due to visit Basildon thirds this weekend.

The seconds also had a difficult game at Basildon fourths in Division Four, where Aleya Ali managed to open the scoring from a short corner.

It proved to be a false dawn, though, as Basildon came out hard in the second half and netted five times without reply.

Romford are set to host Upminster fifths this weekend.

There was better news for Romford's men, who made it two wins from two in East League Five South East with a 5-2 home victory over Redbridge & Ilford seconds.

They will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on Southend seconds at Sweyne Park School on Saturday.

The seconds are due to host Braintree thirds in Division Seven, while the thirds beat Braintree fifths by the odd goal in seven in Division 10 last weekend.

They make the trip to Rochford seconds, who have won both of their opening fixtures this season, this weekend.

*Upminster women earned a 1-0 win away at East Premier rivals Cambridge City seconds last weekend to open their account.

They play host to Maidstone at Coopers on Saturday (2.30pm).