Romford women dig deep for derby win over Upminster as hotshot James nets all four

Romford score their second goal during Romford HC Ladies vs Upminster HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 12th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford's women dug deep to earn a fine 4-0 derby win over Upminster thirds in Essex League Division One.

Missing several regulars, they saw Emma James convert an early penalty corner after combining with Aleya Ali.

James scored again soon after and a solid effort by the defence meant a number of Upminster corners were kept out in reply.

Goalkeeper Lily Sullivan had a great game, denying other Upminster chances, and an excellent performance in midfield from Sonata Beach led to another two goals for James, who took the player of the match award.

The news was not so good for the seconds, who slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Brentwood fourths in Division Four.

Romford's men saw their three-game winning start to the East Five South East season ended by a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of East London fifths, but remain top of the table.

They will look to bounce back when they visit Saffron Walden fourths on Saturday.

The seconds conceded their Division Seven match at Tower Hamlets, as did the thirds at Old Southendian sixths in Division 10.

*Upminster's men wee put to the sword by Old Southendian, who now include former GB international Jonty Clarke as their player-coach in their East Premier B clash at Coopers.

The hosts slumpedto a 9-1 defeat and make the long trip to Spalding this weekend.

Meanwhile, Upminster women lost 2-1 at home to Cambridge University in East Premier B and make the long trip to Norwich this weekend.

The seconds ran out 6-1 winners over their Brentwood rivals in an Essex League Premier Division derby, but the fourths lost 4-1 at home to Thurrock seconds in Division Two.

The fifths made it four straight wins in Division Four, though, and remain top of the table after they beat East London eights 5-2, while the sixth team defeated Old Southendian thirds 4-1 in Division Five.

The men's seconds won 2-1 at Southend in East Division Three South East, while the thirds beat Southend seconds 3-2 at home in Division Five.

The fourth team defeated their Chelmsford counterparts 4-0 in Division Six, but the fifths were on the wrong end of a 13-2 score at Waltham Forest fourths in Division Eight.