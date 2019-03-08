Search

Advanced search

Hockey: Romford women break duck at Basildon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 October 2019

Romford players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford's women beat Basildon thirds 2-1 to claim their first win of the Essex League Division One season.

Beaten by Havering and Old Loughts seconds in their first two matches since promotion, Romford began in positive fashion on the road.

And after some strong and skiful play in the first half they opened the scoring with a superb finish from Kemi Olofinjana.

The visitors doubled their lead early in the second half as Katie Williams hit into the D to Emma James, who produced the finish.

Lily Sullivan made a string of saves to keep Basildon at bay in a deserved player of the match display, but was eventually beaten by a deflected short corner with 15 minutes remaining.

And Romford dug deep to defend other corners in the closing stages to deny the home side an equaliser and claim their first points of the campaign.

They welcome Upminster thirds to Bower Park Academy this weekend.

You may also want to watch:

The news was not so good for the seconds as they fell to a third successive defeat in Division Four.

Upminster fifths proved too strong, running out 6-0 winners in their derby meeting and Romford can expect another tough test as they visit Brentwood fourths, who have won their first three matches of the season, this weekend.

Romford's men made it three wins in a row in East League Five South East as they beat hosts Southend by a 3-2 margin.

They welcome East London fifths on Saturday.

The seconds battled to a 4-4 draw with Braintree thirds in Division Seven and take on Tower Hamlets at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre this weekend.

But the thirds lost 4-1 at East London nines in their latest Division 10 outing and visit bottom club Old Southendian sixths on Saturday.

*Romford host their annual Hangmans Tournament on Sunday, with the seven-a-side action getting underway around 11am and going on until about 5.30pm.

The event is a fun day, with breakfast being available from 9am and food available all day and the bar will also be open.

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hockey: Romford women break duck at Basildon

Romford players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Everyone Active staff guides Time FM presenters to success at first Havering Half Marathon

Everyone Active staff members and Time FM presenters at the Havering Half Marahon (Pic: Everyone Active)

Wigham wants Romford & Gidea Park to be more clinical after edging past South Woodham

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Collier Row golfer Clements bags title at St Andrew’s

Chris Clements with his trophy at St Andrew’s (Pic: Risebridge Golf Club)

Campion coach Hallahan disappointed with performance against local rivals Upminster

Campion in action against Mavericks earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists