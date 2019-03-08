Hockey: Romford women break duck at Basildon

Romford players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford's women beat Basildon thirds 2-1 to claim their first win of the Essex League Division One season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beaten by Havering and Old Loughts seconds in their first two matches since promotion, Romford began in positive fashion on the road.

And after some strong and skiful play in the first half they opened the scoring with a superb finish from Kemi Olofinjana.

The visitors doubled their lead early in the second half as Katie Williams hit into the D to Emma James, who produced the finish.

Lily Sullivan made a string of saves to keep Basildon at bay in a deserved player of the match display, but was eventually beaten by a deflected short corner with 15 minutes remaining.

And Romford dug deep to defend other corners in the closing stages to deny the home side an equaliser and claim their first points of the campaign.

They welcome Upminster thirds to Bower Park Academy this weekend.

You may also want to watch:

The news was not so good for the seconds as they fell to a third successive defeat in Division Four.

Upminster fifths proved too strong, running out 6-0 winners in their derby meeting and Romford can expect another tough test as they visit Brentwood fourths, who have won their first three matches of the season, this weekend.

Romford's men made it three wins in a row in East League Five South East as they beat hosts Southend by a 3-2 margin.

They welcome East London fifths on Saturday.

The seconds battled to a 4-4 draw with Braintree thirds in Division Seven and take on Tower Hamlets at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre this weekend.

But the thirds lost 4-1 at East London nines in their latest Division 10 outing and visit bottom club Old Southendian sixths on Saturday.

*Romford host their annual Hangmans Tournament on Sunday, with the seven-a-side action getting underway around 11am and going on until about 5.30pm.

The event is a fun day, with breakfast being available from 9am and food available all day and the bar will also be open.