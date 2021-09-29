News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Romford suffer late defeat at home to Tilbury

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:40 PM September 29, 2021   
Malaki Toussaint of Romford and Luca Vega of Tilbury during Romford vs Tilbury, Pitching In Isthmian

Malaki Toussaint of Romford and Luca Vega of Tilbury at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford let the lead slip as they suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Tilbury in the final minute of the match. 

Lheureux Menga opened the scoring for Boro but his effort was cancelled out by Lewis Smith and Lee Noble in the dying stages of the match at Mayesbrook Park. 

Romford midfielder Steve Carvell took aim, but his effort was deflected, and comfortably held by Dockers goalkeeper Harry Girling in the ninth minute of play. 

Moments later Patrick Campbell scuffed a shot wide of the post after a dominant spell of possession without the killer instinct in the final third. 

Striker Menga then glanced a header wide of the post as he got on the end of a long ball in from left-back Aundre Spencer. 

You may also want to watch:

Winger Jesse Olukolu was the next Romford player to try his luck as he beat his marker with a few step overs before cutting in and shooting. 

Jesse Olukolu of Romford and Luca Vega of Tilbury during Romford vs Tilbury, Pitching In Isthmian Le

Jesse Olukolu of Romford and Luca Vega of Tilbury at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The youngsters’ effort however went straight into the hands of Harry Girling to keep the score at 0-0 before Tilbury had their first real chance in the 26th minute. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Traffic building at petrol hotspots amid ongoing clamour for fuel
  2. 2 Timeline: When false widow spiders have come to east London
  3. 3 Teenager, 17, charged following Upminster stabbing
  1. 4 'Goodness still exists': Good Samaritan helps guide traffic at petrol station for five hours
  2. 5 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
  3. 6 Plans submitted to build five new apartments beside Upminster station
  4. 7 'Trip hazard' not inspected for three years after woman injures back
  5. 8 Upminster stabbing: Teen arrested for attempted murder as boy, 15, remains in 'serious' condition
  6. 9 Hornchurch pub licensing meeting verdict hangs in the balance
  7. 10 New Post Office opens in Gidea Park

Boro shot-stopper Carlos Simeon was forced to deny a half volley from Philip Roberts who got in behind the hosts backline. 

The hosts were soon awarded a free-kick just outside the box and up stepped former Sporting Bengal United man Carvell who tucked a low shot underneath the wall but Girling was equal to it. 

L'heureux Menga of Romford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates dur

L'heureux Menga of Romford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates vs Tilbury at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford finally opened the scoring in the 34th minute after some immense pressure as Menga tapped home at the back post after a Spencer shot that followed an excellent run from Olokulo on the right before he whipped it across the box to Spencer. 

Tilbury’s Oliver Spooner broke into the box early in the second-half, but chipped it over the bar before the visitors Lee Noble then also fired wide of the target.  

L'heureux Menga of Romford during Romford vs Tilbury, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Foo

L'heureux Menga of Romford during Romford vs Tilbury at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Dockers won a penalty in the 76th minute when Lewis Smith turned on his marker, Spencer, but was brought down. 

Former East Thurrock United striker Smith found the back of the net despite Simeon diving the right way and getting his hand to it. 

Romford were then dealt a killer blow as Lee Noble slide home a Roberts cross to seal a 2-1 win for Tilbury in the 89th minute. 

Romford: Simeon, Toussaint, Spencer, Dickens, Shogbeni, Campbell, Batchilly, Hayes, Menga, Carvell, Olukolu. Subs: Gatti, Ademi, Tunkara, Haysman, Barnett 

Tilbury: Girling, Boswell, Vega, Phillips, Burns, Crook, Noble, Spooner, Nickless, Roberts, Smith. Subs: Worrell, Kendall, Wright, Stone, Fernandes 

Non-League Football
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teen stabbing

Knife Crime

Teen hospitalised after being stabbed in Upminster

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Woman, 52, dies in Collier Row in 'unexplained' circumstances

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Wembley Central station on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Man injured after assault reported at Gallows Corner supermarket

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears

Knife Crime

Boy, 15, was in 'life-threatening' condition after Upminster stabbing

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon