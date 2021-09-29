Romford suffer late defeat at home to Tilbury

Published: 10:40 PM September 29, 2021

Malaki Toussaint of Romford and Luca Vega of Tilbury at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford let the lead slip as they suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Tilbury in the final minute of the match.

Lheureux Menga opened the scoring for Boro but his effort was cancelled out by Lewis Smith and Lee Noble in the dying stages of the match at Mayesbrook Park.

Romford midfielder Steve Carvell took aim, but his effort was deflected, and comfortably held by Dockers goalkeeper Harry Girling in the ninth minute of play.

Moments later Patrick Campbell scuffed a shot wide of the post after a dominant spell of possession without the killer instinct in the final third.

Striker Menga then glanced a header wide of the post as he got on the end of a long ball in from left-back Aundre Spencer.

Winger Jesse Olukolu was the next Romford player to try his luck as he beat his marker with a few step overs before cutting in and shooting.

Jesse Olukolu of Romford and Luca Vega of Tilbury at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The youngsters’ effort however went straight into the hands of Harry Girling to keep the score at 0-0 before Tilbury had their first real chance in the 26th minute.

Boro shot-stopper Carlos Simeon was forced to deny a half volley from Philip Roberts who got in behind the hosts backline.

The hosts were soon awarded a free-kick just outside the box and up stepped former Sporting Bengal United man Carvell who tucked a low shot underneath the wall but Girling was equal to it.

L'heureux Menga of Romford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates vs Tilbury at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford finally opened the scoring in the 34th minute after some immense pressure as Menga tapped home at the back post after a Spencer shot that followed an excellent run from Olokulo on the right before he whipped it across the box to Spencer.

Tilbury’s Oliver Spooner broke into the box early in the second-half, but chipped it over the bar before the visitors Lee Noble then also fired wide of the target.

L'heureux Menga of Romford during Romford vs Tilbury at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Dockers won a penalty in the 76th minute when Lewis Smith turned on his marker, Spencer, but was brought down.

Former East Thurrock United striker Smith found the back of the net despite Simeon diving the right way and getting his hand to it.

Romford were then dealt a killer blow as Lee Noble slide home a Roberts cross to seal a 2-1 win for Tilbury in the 89th minute.

Romford: Simeon, Toussaint, Spencer, Dickens, Shogbeni, Campbell, Batchilly, Hayes, Menga, Carvell, Olukolu. Subs: Gatti, Ademi, Tunkara, Haysman, Barnett

Tilbury: Girling, Boswell, Vega, Phillips, Burns, Crook, Noble, Spooner, Nickless, Roberts, Smith. Subs: Worrell, Kendall, Wright, Stone, Fernandes