Romford FC return to action looking to bounce back from Grays defeat

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM September 24, 2021   
Jacopo Gatti of Romford and Anointed Chukwu of Grays during Grays Athletic vs Romford in Isthmian League North Division Football at Parkside on September 15, 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford FC return to action following a weekend off as they face a hectic week which could push them up the Isthmian North league table, if it goes well. 

Boro will host AFC Sudbury on Saturday before then welcoming Tilbury to Mayesbrook Park on Wednesday evening as they look to bounce back from a heavy 4-0 defeat to Grays Athletic last time out. 

Derek Duncan and Mark Holloway were however boosted by the return of goalkeeper Carlos Simeon to the bench in that defeat, which will mean Simeon and Brandon Bullman will once again be competing to start in between the sticks. 

L'heureux Menga of Romford goes close during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Pitching In Isthmian League

L'heureux Menga of Romford goes close during Grays Athletic vs Romford in Isthmian League North Division Football at Parkside on September 15, 2021

Joint manager Derek Duncan said: “Another two tough games on paper, having the Saturday off gives us a chance to recover, and should make us nice and fresh for the week ahead so we can prepare the right way.” 

Romford have had a mixed start to the new season, picking up two wins and suffering three defeats in their opening five fixtures. 

