Romford FC eager to turn fortunes around at home to Stowmarket Town

Published: 7:36 PM October 13, 2021

Romford FC will be eager to start turning their fortunes around and pull themselves away from the relegation zone in the Isthmian North.

Boro will welcome Isthmian North new boys Stowmarket Town to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to put an end to their miserable run of form following five consecutive defeats in all competitions.

This will be the first time Romford and Stowmarket Town have met in a league game, although the sides have met three times previously in the FA Cup.

They’ll be hoping to have Remi Nelson and Christian Adu Gyamfi return from injury and be available for selection once again.

Stowmarket could prove to be a stern test however, as they've made a good start in the Isthmian League and have 11 points from their opening six games, losing only once, which was 3-2 defeat at promotion hopefuls Maldon and Tiptree.

Boro head into the clash after crashing out of the FA Trophy in the second qualifying round with a 3-1 defeat to Isthmian South Central side Bedfont Sports.

Patrick Campbell opened the scoring for Romford in the 13th minute of the match as he side-footed home from six yards, but they were only ahead for two minutes, before Ricardo Andre drew the hosts level by slotting home at the far post.

Sports were ahead by the break, with Darryl Sanders getting his sixth of the season, and they made sure of progression right at the end, with Charlie Postance getting their customary late goal in the dying stages to seal a 3-1 victory.

The last time Romford won an FA Trophy tie was in 2016 at Horsham thanks to a hat-trick from former striker Chinedu McKenzie.

Romford have also started an online raffle to raise money for the club, giving away 50 per cent of the ticket revenue to the winner.

They are also looking for more shirt sponsors and are advertising for it on the club's social media channels.

Visit https://raffall.com/264522/enter-raffle-to-win-romford-fc-5050-draw-hosted-by-romford-fc to enter.