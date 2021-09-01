Romford now have an identity ahead of FA Cup tie says boss Duncan

Published: 4:30 PM September 1, 2021

Romford joint-manager Derek Duncan believes his side have found their identity and just need to now perform consistently for entire matches.

Boro travel to face King’s Langley in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on the back of a positive week as they picked up one win and suffered a narrow defeat in the Isthmian League.

They will be hoping to continue their progress in the cup and bag themselves £2,250 in prize money.

“It’s a weird situation because although we lost on Monday, the performance was there apart from the last 20 to 25 minutes, so we have a lot to go on,” said Duncan.

“It’s not a case of we’ve lost and we’ve got to back to the drawing board. We’ve got our identity now and we just need to see out games for 90 minutes.

“A lot of people forget we’ve built this squad from scratch, coming into the summer we didn’t have a team, I think we’ve retained one player which is Malaki Toussaint.

“Building a new team is hard, you've got to get the team spirit together and that is something you can’t coach. I believe it’s there for us at the moment.”

Romford claimed a 3-2 win at Coggeshall Town on Saturday before then just falling short to unbeaten Barking by the same scoreline on Bank Holiday Monday.

Romford (blue) vs Leyton Orient XI, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 31st July 2021

“It was a good advert for non-league football to be honest, us in particular I thought played really well in the first half, we had an identity about our play and how we wanted to play," added Duncan.

“We got ourselves ahead and went into the second half feeling very positive. The second half ended up being a bit of a rollercoaster.

“After playing so well in the first half, you need to have that consistently and see it through for the 90 minutes. Once we went 2-0 ahead I felt we took our foot off the gas a little bit too much and invited the pressure.

“I have to put on record, the first goal I think everyone in the stadium was a bit bemused about the whistle being blown after the goal kick, which resulted in all of our players stopping, even the Barking players. They kicked the ball forward and scored to everyone’s amazement.

“Like any game of football that third goal is always so important. For them to get a goal like that and in that manner was very disappointing, but it’s football, and it happens.”