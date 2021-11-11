Romford face vital clash with Rovers as they provide Westlands update

Romford FC face fellow strugglers Great Wakering Rovers as both sides look to start pulling themselves away from the foot of the Isthmian North league table.

Boro will travel to Burroughs Park on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a narrow 2-1 defeat to Bury Town last weekend.

Rovers currently have seven points from their opening 11 fixtures, with their most recent match being a 3-2 defeat to Heybridge Swifts on Saturday – meaning they’ve endured five consecutive away defeats.

Fortunes have, however, improved since they decided to part company with manager Stephen Butterworth and bring in former Basildon United coach Glenn Robson.

Joint-managers Derek Duncan and Mark Holloway’s side had been on a decent run until they lost to Bury Town in the match at Ram Meadow on Saturday, where Cemal Ramadan netted a brace and Steve Carvell scored the Boro goal from the spot.

In other news, the club also held their annual AGM, where the committee members were elected alongside an update on the Westlands project.

Romford were granted planning permission to build a brand new stadium back in October 2018 in hopes of returning to the borough.

Havering Council’s planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the plans, but the Covid-19 pandemic and other obstacles have delayed the scheme.

Romford were originally given three years to start work on the new stadium to be built on Westlands Playing Fields.

For more than a decade the club have been playing outside of Havering, but the hopes is they can still progress if the right investors are in place.

A club statement said: “The Westlands project has not been buried, there is a potential investor, the club has to go through due diligence and several rounds of discussions before we can say the project is live.

“We are at a sensitive stage of negotiations and are working hard behind the scenes to deliver the facility but to say anything further at this juncture would be speculation and guesswork, and trust you will understand this is commercially sensitive.”

