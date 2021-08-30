Barking seal victory over Romford as game finishes early due to nasty injury

Published: 6:25 PM August 30, 2021

Barking sealed a 3-2 victory over local rivals Romford in the Isthmian North, although the game was overshadowed by a nasty head injury to Boro goalkeeper Carlos Simoen which brought the game to a halt slightly early.

The match was stopped early in the 91st minute after an accidental collision left the Romford goalkeeper Carlos Simeon requiring treatment on a head injury - Credit: Jacob Ranson

A brace from George Purcell and a beautiful strike from Charlie MacDonald sealed the three points for the Blues despite Romford going 2-0 up thanks to Billy Hayes and Usoman Tunkara at Mayesbrook Park.

Romford striker Christian Adu Gyamfi got in behind the Barking line early on, but Blues goalkeeper James Shaw raced out to deny the hosts from opening the scoring, before the forward then got in once again but this time failed to pull the trigger.

The visitors then had a few chances of their own as Kieran Jones fired wide and Barney Williams drilled a shot over the crossbar.

Romford then opened the scoring in the 29th minute as midfielder Hayes drove the ball into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box and they held onto that lead until the half-time whistle.

Early in the second half Boro shot-stopper Simeon comfortably held onto a header from Jones inside the box.

And it was soon 2-0 to Romford in the 49th minute as Tunkara lobbed Shaw after a long ball over the top from Aundre Spencer picked him out.

Five minutes later, Barking pulled one back as Purcell tucked the ball home from a cross from Jones.

The former Hornchurch striker then nabbed his second of the match to level the score in the 65th minute after Jay Leader hit the crossbar before the ball worked its way into the feet of Purcell.

MacDonald then had the ball in the back of the net on two occasions but one was flagged for offside and the other was given as a foul.

The former Leyton Orient striker did find the back of the net in the end, though, as he turned his marker and volleyed the ball home to make it 3-2 in the 83rd minute.

Ambulances arrive at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Jacob Ranson

Romford: Simeon, Kauzeni, Spencer, Toussaint (Dickens 77), Dua, Shogbeni, Olukolu (Menga 87), Hayes, Gyamfi, Carvell, Tunkara (Barnett 54). Unused subs: Haysman, Campbell.

Barking: Shaw, Folkes, Williams, Leader, Omozusi, Ojemen, McCullock (Dillon 89), Norey, Purcell (Jumo 87), MacDonald, Jones. Unused subs: Otete, Fairhead, Salter.