Romford Town swimmers impress at London Championships

Romford Town's Holly Hagan, Daniel Gencas and Jess Ayling Archant

Romford Town swimmers had a superb weekend at the London Regional Winter Championships at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The best swimmers from 40 teams and 32 London boroughs battled over two days for regional open and junior titles and Town claimed five medals, 20 top-10 finishes and many personal bests.

Daniel Gencas, 16, was competing in the men's open category for the first time and followed his Essex Winter Championship success with silver in the 200m freestyle in a best of 1.51.52.

Gencas added bronze in the 400m freestyle on another busy weekend as he also placed sixth in the 100m freestyle in a best of 52.26, took fourth in the 100m backstroke, sixth in the 50m and 100m butterfly, fifth in the 50m backstroke and seventh in the 50m freestyle in a best of 24.31, just outside the medals.

Town's other medals came from the breaststroke events as Jess Ayling, 18, swam a great 100m to win bronze in the women's open in a best of 1.12.57.

Ayling was fourth in the 50m event, just outside the medals, but a best of 33.22 qualified her for the National Championships in Sheffield in December.

Holly Hagan, 15, followed in the junior 100m event, winning silver in 1.14.46 and and took bronze in the 50m in a best of 34.41, while also placing eighth in the 200m breaststroke in 2.46.53.

Amelia Moule, 16, made her first senior final in the women's 800m freestyle where she cut 17 seconds from her short course time to place fourth in 8.56.38.

This gave her a National qualifying time for Sheffield where she will join team-mates Gencas and Ayling to compete against many of the top swimmers in the country. Moule also had four other top-10 finishes, while Izzy Jopson and Junayna Ahmed were eighth and 10th respectively in the 800m freestyle.

Nathan Banga had three top-10 finishes, while Victoria Dreleva, Sophia Moule and Aaron Wilson had one apiece.