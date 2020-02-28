Romford Town youngsters combine for impressive haul at Essex Championships

Romford Town swimmers combined for 10 gold, six silver and seven bronze medals on the second weekend of the Essex Age Group Championships at Basildon Sporting Village.

Romford Town swimmers celebrate their success

Amelia Moule 17, won the open women's 800m freestyle on Friday, for the first of her four golds, as Izzy Jopson took bronze and Holly Hagan added silver in the 16-year-old group.

Rahel Mahmood, 13, went sub-10 minutes for the first time to take silver, as Jamieson McLaren, 14, won another silver in a personal best 9.30.02.

Connor McCarthy, 15, and Nathan Banga, 17, added bronze to make it a productive first session.

Mahmood won 400m medley gold after a thrilling finish on Saturday, as Daniel Gencas, 17, took silver and then won the 200m medley in an event best 2.12.94.

Moule added her second gold in the 100m backstroke, coming from behind to win by 0.3secs, and won the 200m backstroke after another strong finish as Victoria Dreleva won her first medal with a huge personal best time to take bronze in the 15 year category.

Rebecca Coogan, 12, snatched bronze in the 200m event by 0.07secs before the evening session saw Baris Muratoglu, 11, win 200m breaststroke gold - his first county medal - after a storming swim and personal best by 16 seconds.

Dreleva added 200m butterfly gold in 2:30.87 and 100m butterfly gold in another best of 1.05.75.

Sunday afternoon saw Gencas swim well to snatch 200m breaststroke bronze ahead of team-mate Adam Matloub in fourth, while Mahmood won 200m butterfly gold by six seconds.

Dreleva completed her haul with a fine 200m freestyle silver, as Hagan added bronze and Moule took silver in the same event.

The 15 & over 200m medley relay team ended with another gold as Moule set them off with a fine backstroke leg and Jess Ayling, 19, swam an amazing breaststroke to give them a marginal lead. Dreleva maintained that lead on the butterfly leg for Hagan to sprint to victory by 0.8secs.

Head coach Gary Rogers said: "What an exciting weekend of racing. It started on Friday with some great medal-winning performances in the 800m Freestyle events and continued through a long weekend of competition with many outstanding results.

"We were treated to a fantastic finale with a gold medal performance from the medley relay team. I'm so looking forward to the last weekend of racing. Bring it on!"