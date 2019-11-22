Romford Town youngsters go longer distances to impress at East Ham Leisure Centre

Romford Town swimmers enjoyed a great weekend of long distance racing at East Ham Leisure Centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For many it was their first time attempting distance swims, but that didn't hold them back as many personal bests and county qualifying times were achieved.

First it was the 800m - or 32 lengths of the pool - and debutant Ruthie Eguakhide, 10, improved her entry time by 42 seconds to get a silver medal.

Rebecca Coogan, 11, swam a best by a huge 86 seconds to win gold with a well-paced swim.

And the 12-year category saw bests again from all the Town swimmers, Lex O'Connor won gold in 10:13.34 from Codie Mcsheffrey, Ella Kilby and Aida Morter for a 1-2-3-4 finish for Romford.

Tierney Rooney swam in the 13-year-old category to claim silver with consistent split times to gain a best.

You may also want to watch:

And 14-year-olds Victoria Dreleva and Emilia Jopson also took gold and silver in best times, with Dreleva easily ducking under the 10-minute mark by 10 seconds in 9:50.14.

For the boys, first up was Connor Jarrett, 11, who won silver in a best by 46 seconds as Raheel Mahmood, 12, produced a strong swim to win gold with a best of 10:05.96.

Debutant Jamieson McLaren, 13, also exceeded his entry time by over 50 seconds to win gold as Connor McCarthy and Christian Cubani claimed a Town 1-2 in the 14-year category.

Luke Marney, 15, also swam a great race for gold, before Sunday saw plenty of Town's swimmers up to test their stamina in the 1500m over 60 lengths.

O'Connor got the team going with a strong, well-paced swim to win gold in the 12-year category as young Jarrett won his second silver during his first try at this event, as elder brother Lewis, 13, won a bronze.

Mahmood got his second gold of the weekend in a best along with McLaren, while Mcarthy and Marney also showed their strength to win the double gold.

Coach Scott Denham said: "A 100 per cent success rate in the 800m and over 75 per cent in the 1500m, respectively with even more county times achieved.

"A special mention goes to Constance Kennedy, who achieved a best time despite recovering from illness. A great weekend all round."