Romford Town swimmers on top form as club enjoys fine Essex Championships hauls

Romford Town ended up with lots to celebrate in the Essex Championships, with three of their swimmers finishing top of their age groups.

Amelia Moule, 17, had her fourth consecutive win as top girl, as Daniel Gencas won top boy for a second time in the open age group.

And Victoria Dreleva celebrated her first top girl prize in the 15-year-old category to complete Town's hat-trick.

Moule won gold in the 1,500m freestyle in an event best 17.51, as Nathan Banga, 17, and Raheel Mahmood, 13, took silvers.

The 400m medley saw Moule take silver and Dreleva pick up bronze in a personal best, before Mahmood won gold in the 100m backstroke in 1.09.22 and Gencas took silver in a best of 1.00.68, then added 200m silver.

The 200m freestyle produced bronze medals for Mahmood and Jamieson McLaren, 14, and Town's Holly Hagan, 16, and Jess Ayling, 19, claimed a 100m breaststroke double for Town with personal best swims, after their successes in the 50m event.

Hagan then completed a golden hat-trick in the 200m breaststroke.

Mahmood won 200m backstroke gold in an event best 2.30.43 and added 100m butterfly gold by over two seconds, before Dreleva and Moule claimed medley silvers in a personal best.

In the final session of the weekend, Tierney Rooney, 14, smashed her best to win 200m butterfly bronze and Connor McCarthy, 15, took 200m freestyle gold by 0.01secs.

Gencas swam a fast 200m freestyle to win gold in 1.55.84 and took 100m butterfly gold in 58.07, both event best times, before Mahmood added 200m medley gold in another personal best.

As well as their top girl and boy awards, Town saw Mahmood finish runner-up by just two points, while Hagan was fifth, Banga sixth, Lexie O'Connor seventh, McLaren, McCarthy, Sophia Moule and Rebecca Coogan ninth and Junayna Ahmed, Ruth Eguakhide and Baris Muratoglu 10th.

And the club finished with 27 golds, 20 silvers and 22 bronze for 69 medals in total for fifth place in the club table, matching last year but with an extra 71 points.

Head coach Gary Rogers said: "There were some smashing performances from our swimmers last weekend. I'm so proud of everybody that competed over the three weekends. There were so many memorable performances, but to come away with 13 event best times from five Romford swimmers was remarkable."