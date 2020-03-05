Search

Advanced search

Romford Town swimmers on top form as club enjoys fine Essex Championships hauls

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 March 2020

Romford Town Swimming Club members face the camera

Romford Town Swimming Club members face the camera

Archant

Romford Town ended up with lots to celebrate in the Essex Championships, with three of their swimmers finishing top of their age groups.

Romford Town Swimming Club members face the cameraRomford Town Swimming Club members face the camera

Amelia Moule, 17, had her fourth consecutive win as top girl, as Daniel Gencas won top boy for a second time in the open age group.

And Victoria Dreleva celebrated her first top girl prize in the 15-year-old category to complete Town's hat-trick.

Moule won gold in the 1,500m freestyle in an event best 17.51, as Nathan Banga, 17, and Raheel Mahmood, 13, took silvers.

The 400m medley saw Moule take silver and Dreleva pick up bronze in a personal best, before Mahmood won gold in the 100m backstroke in 1.09.22 and Gencas took silver in a best of 1.00.68, then added 200m silver.

The 200m freestyle produced bronze medals for Mahmood and Jamieson McLaren, 14, and Town's Holly Hagan, 16, and Jess Ayling, 19, claimed a 100m breaststroke double for Town with personal best swims, after their successes in the 50m event.

You may also want to watch:

Hagan then completed a golden hat-trick in the 200m breaststroke.

Mahmood won 200m backstroke gold in an event best 2.30.43 and added 100m butterfly gold by over two seconds, before Dreleva and Moule claimed medley silvers in a personal best.

In the final session of the weekend, Tierney Rooney, 14, smashed her best to win 200m butterfly bronze and Connor McCarthy, 15, took 200m freestyle gold by 0.01secs.

Gencas swam a fast 200m freestyle to win gold in 1.55.84 and took 100m butterfly gold in 58.07, both event best times, before Mahmood added 200m medley gold in another personal best.

As well as their top girl and boy awards, Town saw Mahmood finish runner-up by just two points, while Hagan was fifth, Banga sixth, Lexie O'Connor seventh, McLaren, McCarthy, Sophia Moule and Rebecca Coogan ninth and Junayna Ahmed, Ruth Eguakhide and Baris Muratoglu 10th.

And the club finished with 27 golds, 20 silvers and 22 bronze for 69 medals in total for fifth place in the club table, matching last year but with an extra 71 points.

Head coach Gary Rogers said: "There were some smashing performances from our swimmers last weekend. I'm so proud of everybody that competed over the three weekends. There were so many memorable performances, but to come away with 13 event best times from five Romford swimmers was remarkable."

Most Read

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

Tributes left for the victims of the fatal crash in Squirrels Heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: April Roach

Romford flats with combustible cladding are patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens

The Axis housing development in Mercury Gardens is patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens. Picture: April Roach

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Gidea Park newsagents threatened with ‘machete style knife’ as frustrated residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

Tributes left for the victims of the fatal crash in Squirrels Heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: April Roach

Romford flats with combustible cladding are patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens

The Axis housing development in Mercury Gardens is patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens. Picture: April Roach

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Gidea Park newsagents threatened with ‘machete style knife’ as frustrated residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford Town swimmers on top form as club enjoys fine Essex Championships hauls

Romford Town Swimming Club members face the camera

Hockey: Havering women conquer Kings

Havering's Sue Harwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Athletics: Havering 90 Joggers enjoy Big day out in London

Havering 90 Joggers at the Vitality Big Half

London Three Essex: Wins for Upminster and Old Cooperians

Old Cooperians in action against Barking earlier this season. Picture: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Urchins boss Stimson delighted with new signing Brown’s debut

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020
Drive 24