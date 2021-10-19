Romford Town swimmers return to London Aquatic Centre

Published: 10:31 AM October 19, 2021

Romford Town swimming youngsters gathered at the London Aquatic Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the NUEL Winter Early County qualifier.

Sophie Dixon, 11, had a great weekend winning eight golds and one silver in her nine events with personal best times in two of them.

Raheel Mahmood also swam excellently winning seven golds from seven events and just a half a second outside the minute mark on the 100m butterfly.

Adding to her successful Essex county campaign last week, Summer Smith won five golds from five events.

Ben Stringer, 16, had a busy weekend winning four golds, three silvers and two bronze.

Rebecca Coogan, 13, also had a great meet winning four gold medals, one silver and two bronzes over the weekend.

Also winning four golds and adding two silvers and a bronze was 13-year-old Charlie Rogers.

Sophie Long added to her Essex Championships medal tally with three golds, two silvers and a bronze.

Sophia Moule, 14, in her first racing in 18 months got three golds and a bronze medal.

Ryan Dooley, 13, had a great start to his season with two gold, two silver and a bronze as did Aida Morter, 13, with two golds and two silvers.

The McLaren family had a successful meet as 15-year-old Jamieson won two golds and a bronze, youngest sibling Orlaith won a silver and a bronze, while Finlay, 12, won two golds and two silvers.

Team-mates Abigail Rogers and Ruthie Eguakhide shared silver and bronze respectively in the 200 IM with Abigail going on to win a further gold and three silvers and Ruthie a gold, silver and bronze in different events.

Esme Stringer 13, had a good meet winning a gold, two silvers and three bronzes.

Jesse Howard, 11, won a gold and a bronze in the boys 100m and 200m breaststroke events while Lilly Mills, 12, bagged a gold in the 50m backstroke.

Lewis Jarrett won a gold, two silvers and a bronze. Brother Connor did well with two bronzes.

Dillan Cronin won three silvers and a bronze from his races and Tierney Rooney, 15, won three silvers, just missing out on a medal in 100m freestyle.

Lois Watson, swimming in her first ever open meet, won a bronze medal in 200m breaststroke.