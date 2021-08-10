Romford Town swimmers return to competitive racing

Published: 9:00 AM August 10, 2021

Romford Town swimmers had their first taste of racing for over 18 months at the London Festival of Swimming.

Organised by British Swimming, the three Home Nations held a network of meets throughout the country to give swimmers a chance to compete, with the aim of getting as many back to racing as possible.

Swimmers will be ranked nationally by competing within their locality and the London Festival was for all qualifying London club swimmers and took place at LAC Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Town's Raheel Mahmood, 14, dominated his age group by winning six gold medals in 200m and 400m medley, 100m and 200m butterfly and 100m and 200m backstroke, finishing well in front of his age group with sizeable long course personal bests.

Mahmood is in silver medal position on the National leaderboard for his age group in several of his events with only the East Region left to swim.

For the girls, Rebecca Coogan, 13, swam a brilliant 400m medley to win gold and added three bronze medals in 200m backstroke, 200m and 400m freestyle.

And clubmate Ada Morter won a bronze for the 200m butterfly to complete a good first day of action.

Sunday saw Issy Jopson, 18, swam an exciting 400m medley race to better her best time and win gold in the Open event, ranking her 13th on the national leaderboard. She also won bronze in the 200m butterfly with a PB.

More medals for the girls came from Victoria Dreleva, 16, who won 200m medley gold, 100m backstroke silver and 100m butterfly bronze and Holly Hagan, 17, who won 100m breaststroke bronze.

Connor MacCarthy, 16, won silver in his 200m medley, as Denis Drelev, Lewis Jarrett, Jamieson McLaren, Amelia Moule and Tierney Rooney all set personal bests. Rooney took 13 seconds off her 200m best.

Head coach Gary Rogers said: "There were some great swims all round and so many pbs from most of Romford’s swimmers."

Once all the regions have competed, times will be pooled to compile a National leaderboard for a virtual British Swimming rankings result.

Romford Town youngsters at the London Festival of Swimming - Credit: Donna Moule/RTSC



