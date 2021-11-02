Romford Town swimmers impress at open meet in Harrow Lodge

Romford Town Swimmers at open meet at Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre - Credit: Romford Town Swimming Club

Romford Town held the inaugural swim meet at the newly-built Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre swimming pool.

Fresh from their success at Essex Championships, Raheel Mahmood, 14, and Summer Smith, 10, both won nine golds a piece with Raheel grabbing a silver and Summer a further bronze.

It was eight golds and four silvers for Tumi Makinde and seven golds and two silvers for 11-year-old Dylan Cronin.

Connor McCarthy won six golds, three silvers and a bronze, along with Issy Jopson who won six straight golds.

Findlay McLaren grabbed five golds and two silvers while brother Jamison, 15, took four golds three silvers and three bronze medals.

Sister Orlaith swam well to gain two silvers and two bronze, Ryan Dooley, 13, and Sophie Long, 11, both grabbed four golds each.

Ryan also gained four silvers and a bronze while Sophie bagged an extra silver.

There were several Romford swimmers, who did the golden treble - Ruthie Eghukinde, 12, Aida Morter, 13, Ella Kilby, 14, Rachel Coogan, 13, Jesse Howard, 11, Tierney Rooney, 14, and nine-year-old Hannah Juggins with her first medals for Town.

All added 20 silvers and bronzes between them.

Double gold medal winners were nine-year-old Lois Watson, Baris Moratoglu, 12, Alex Giles, 14, Denis Drelev, 14, Lewis Jarrett, 14, Connie Kennedy, 15, Holly Hagan, 17, Ben Stringer, 16, and Jack Caci, 15, between them they won an additional 31 silver and bronzes.

Sophie Dixon, 11, won one gold and four bronze while team-mate Esme Stringer won a gold a silver and a bronze.

Freya Muratoglu won a gold and two silvers, 18-year-old duo Joshua Eguakhide and Junayna Ahmed won a gold apiece.

First time medal winner for Town Mustafa Hashin, 11, won five silvers and one bronze while 11-year-old Oscar Cromwell bagged a bronze and silver.

Chloe Sanders, 12, bagged two silvers and a bronze, Daisy Beenham, 12, sealed one bronze and 12-year-old Francesca Davie won two bronze medals.

Other medallists were Marco Yuen, Max Dooley, Sam Howard, Tilly Bunn, Connor Jarrett and Lilly Mills.

Town is holding their next open meet on the weekend of December 11 and 12 at Harrow Lodge.