Romford Town swimmers make splash at Essex Championships

Romford Town finished runners-up after three weekends of competition at the Essex Championships.

The event was attended by a 48-strong team of swimmers - from a competitive squad of 72 - with all wanting to do their best after Covid cancelled the 2021 competition.

Romford Town swimmers face the camera at the Essex Championships - Credit: RTSC

The 50m sprints were a hive of activity and a faced paced session proved Romford had a good showing and managed an early haul of medals and pennants with 34 top-10 places.

Essex Championship titles went to Summer Smith in the 10/11-year-old category for 50m butterfly in a time of 37.39 and Tumi Makinde in the 12-year-old category, with a hat-trick of golds for 50m free, back and butterfly.

The 400m individual medley once again proved fruitful for the Romford boys as nine top-eight places were recorded.

Silver medals were won by Dillian Cronin, 12, and Connor McCarthy, 17, and Raheel Mahmood became Essex champion with a time of 4.38.36 in the 15-year-old category, as Kai O’Connell won gold in 5.09.11 in the 12-year-old category.

The women's 400m medley didn't disappoint with Isabelle Jopson first in the 17-year-old final and enjoying a fantastic championships with further golds in the 200m butterfly, 400m free and 800m free for the coveted Top Female accolade.

Romford swimmers kept fighting for top places over 100m and 200m distances and managed a great haul of 50 pennants for fourth to eighth place and no fewer than 21 gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals.

Sophie Long was Essex champion for the 100m breaststroke (1.26.25) and 200m breaststroke (3.07.23) as Holly Hagan completed the double in the 17-year-old group.

Makinde was back in action and took titles in the 100m butterfly and backstroke to finish with an impressive five golds.

Summer Smith dominated in the 10/11-year-old category with seven golds from seven races and Top Girl in her age group. To round it off she was also crowned 400m freestyle gold medalist.

Connor McCarthy had great success in the longer events with gold in the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events.

Mahmood put in another amazing performance with 12 golds to put him at the top of the leaderboard in the 15-year-old boys' category and take overall senior swimmer honours.

Romford Town's Isabelle Jopson, Summer Smith and Raheel Mahmood celebrate - Credit: RTSC

There were notable performances by Jamieson Mclaren, Jesse Howard, Sam Howard, Charlie Rogers, Denis Drelev, Ben Stringer, Marco Yuen, Ryan Dooley, Max Dooley, Mark Rigo, Dillan Cronin, Kai O’Connell-Boyle and Baris Murtaoglu.

While for the girls, Sophia Dixon, Rebecca Coogen, Tierney Rooney, Esme Stringer, Ruthie Eguakhide, Chloe Sanders, Orlaith McLaren, Abigail Rogers and Aida Morter all added to the tally.

All of which saw Romford claim the runners-up trophy with a great total of 929.5 points, with the club seeing 22 swimmers qualify for the London Regional competition.

A spokesperson said: "The club are overjoyed at the effort and dedication the swimmers have put in to see some very successful swims, which may not be mentioned here but are very well recognised by the coaches, parents, and volunteers within the club!

"One thing is for sure, swimming in back on the agenda and the smell of chlorine is once again very familiar!"

If your child is interested in joining a competitive club squad contact Romfordtownsc@aol.com.